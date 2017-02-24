led2serve Launches ‘Bird and Serve’ Adventures Across Costa Rica

Florida-based led2serve is pleased to announce the launch of their newest Service Adventure Journey: Birding and Serving Across Costa Rica, April 2018. This new and exciting Journey allows team members to continue making a difference to community partners through hands-on service experiences, while engaging in world-class birding activities throughout the week. Avid bird watchers will be thrilled with the findings across Costa Rica while experiencing life-changing activities and meaningful service projects including a forest restoration project, painting of a local school, and joining in their English teaching program. There are many options to choose from when it comes to team members being “led2serve” in each location.

This Journey team will be traveling to the beautiful areas of La Fortuna, Nuevo Arenal and La Tigra. During their time in the La Fortuna area, the team will have the opportunity to visit the world-renown Arenal Observatory Lodge located in the Arenal Conservation Area. This amazing facility is strategically located at an elevation of 2,400 feet and produces a combination of lowland and middle elevation bird species, including the Green Honeycreepers, Violet-headed Hummingbird, Montezuma Oropendolas, and the stunning Golden-headed Tanager, to name a few.

Transportation, lodging and meals are organized and provided are from local Tico owned establishments, in support of the local community. led2serve organizes all details of travel and flight arrangements, including meals, in-country transportation, hiking guides and more. Their goal is to provide a “hands down” amazing birding environment along with meaningful service projects.

About led2serve:

Founded by Vanessa Puleo in 2009, led2serve was created to equip, inspire, and mobilize individuals and teams to serve others locally, nationally, and through many regions of Costa Rica. led2serve’s customized Journeys provide the opportunity for team members to give of their time and talents by taking part in meaningful community projects such as building a ramp for the disabled, painting a school, or participating in an environmental clean up effort. Their hard work is then balanced by taking part in activities such as zip-lining, snorkeling, white water rafting and other fun activities. Team members typically pay a Journey fee to cover the cost of their travel, which is tax deductible, as they are a 501(c)(3) organization. Team members can fundraise for their trips, if they choose.

led2serve coordinates all aspects of travel, from food and lodging, to project materials. They travel and serve primarily in the Eastern United States and throughout five regions of Costa Rica. led2serve teams travel repeatedly to the same locations and support where they are able to work with established community partner locations throughout the year bringing groups from schools, churches, non-religious organizations, sports teams, family and friend groups, and more.