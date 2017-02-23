Rosica Communications Opens Burlington, Vermont Office

Rosica Communications, a national PR agency specializing in thought leadership, media relations, content marketing, social media management, corporate communications, SEO and cause marketing, is opening an office in Burlington, Vermont. With several clients already in the state and in nearby New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Canada, Rosica will focus on expanding its footprint.

According to agency President, Chris Rosica, “Vermont is home to a plethora of authentic food, beverage, snack and spirits companies with great stories behind them. This aligns with our tradition of helping consumer products companies in this space achieve their communications goals. While we’ll be spending a lot of time in the Burlington area, we’ll also focus on the entire state of Vermont and nearby New Hampshire, New York State, Massachusetts and Canada’s Quebec Provence, which have a growing base of smart entrepreneurial companies with distinct personas and unwavering missions to produce only the highest quality products. We are already working with companies in all of these areas and look to grow significantly.”

About Rosica

Founded in 1980, Rosica serves a diverse consumer products, healthcare, B2B and corporate clientele. Its PR and communications capabilities include positioning and messaging, thought leadership, media relations, social media management, crisis communications, content marketing, corporate communications, tradeshow marketing, cause marketing, direct marketing, media training and blogger outreach. Rosica’s social media services include strategy, management, branding, content development/optimization, follower acquisition and social sweepstakes. The PR firm’s online marketing team, based in New Windsor, NY specializes in SEO, online reputation management, online reviews management, online advertising (PPC and social ads) and website development. As a “thinking partner” focused on achieving its clients’ objectives, Rosica creates and executes thought leadership programs with clearly defined KPIs and measurement metrics. It crafts compelling, authentic stories and effectively disseminates client news, while supporting their sales efforts.