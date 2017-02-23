Rob Forloney and Liz Shatto

The Small Museum Association (SMA), a national organization that serves small cultural institutions, presented its highest honor to Elizabeth Scott Shatto at the 2017 SMA conference, held February 19-21 at the College Park Marriott. The prestigious Small Museum Association Award celebrates an individual’s outstanding contributions to the advancement of the small museum community on a regional or state level.

Shatto, the founding Executive Director of the Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area (HCWHA), was recognized for her tremendous impact on museums and historic sites in mid-Maryland over the past 25 years. Shatto, a Frederick native, began coordinating the Frederick Historic Sites Consortium through the Tourism Council of Frederick County in 1992. She became the full-time director of the Heart of the Civil War in 2014. Today, she leads 13 peer institutions as the co-Chair of the Coalition of Maryland’s Heritage Areas.

Shatto’s colleagues lauded her contributions to the small museum field. Nicholas Redding, Executive Director of Preservation Maryland, said in the award nomination, “Liz Shatto is a force for preservation and heritage in Maryland with few equals. She passionately cares about history and regularly goes the extra mile to help save, protect and enhance the places that make her region great. Frederick’s heritage is unquestionably in a better state of preservation thanks to her tireless efforts.”

HCWHA is an independent 501c3 nonprofit organization encompassing parts of Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties. Its mission is to promote the stewardship of our historic, cultural, and natural Civil War resources; encourage superior visitor experiences; and stimulate tourism, economic prosperity, and educational development, thereby improving the quality of life in our community for the benefit of both residents and visitors.