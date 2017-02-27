The Lorna coat in petal pink and navy I'm delighted to announce my latest collection that sees the return of old favourites and to collaborate with Bundle and produce headpieces that sit perfectly with the Spring / Summer collection.

Acclaimed British designer Lalage Beaumont has launched her latest collection to herald in 2017. Drawing inspiration from the colours of an English Spring, Lalage’s range captures the best of modern British design using the finest materials, exquisitely tailored. This season Lalage is also delighted to announce a new collaboration with top London milliner, Bundle MacLaren - a wonderful partnership to ensure top to toe elegance for the season ahead.

Perfect for Mother of the Bride or Groom, Ascot and other important occasions

Influenced by the smart, clean modern lines of the early 60s and, of course, by the wonderful and iconic style leaders from that era; Jackie ‘O’, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, the pieces are realised in a delectable colour palette that is both fresh and vibrant. The collection aspires to offer the pieces that will be treasured in the future, in essence, the clothing you have always wanted. Classic English tailoring at its absolute best for now and forever – designed in England and made in England. Crafted with a passion for beautiful detailing and cut to perfection to create a simple, elegant, inimitable style.

A fusion of light tones and organic hues create the perfect outfits for weddings and those extra special occasions. Striking lines and sophisticated colour-blocking combined with subtle detailing are features of Lalage’s landmark designer tailoring that features across the new collection. Classically understand and totally unfussy, these designs echo the cool feel of the season.

A modern and elegant line of coats, dresses, jackets & accessories

Delicate hues of peony and petal pink sit with vanilla and navy, soft sky blue with pearl grey, cyan with bluebell and timeless navy with ivory. The fabrics are just the finest that world has to offer and include Lalage’s staple summer favourite - raw silk tussah from India, back this season by popular demand. Ever versatile, with its wonderfully random yarn widths and slubs, this fabric takes Lalage’s vibrant colours like no other. Beautiful Italian prints on silk cloqué and silk and wool matelassé (used only by the best couturiers in Europe) are created in Como especially for Lalage and only a few metres ever printed ensuring exclusivity and individuality. Wonderful Spanish jacquards and brocades glow with the liveliness only fine silk can achieve and summer textures are from English tweeds in chanelesque styling, French chic stripes in ivory with multi flecks of colour and an Italian jacquard; all to take you anywhere from the boardroom to weddings, investitures and the races and award the wearer with the confidence that only really good clothing can!