ID.me will host “How Digital Identity is Enabling Access to VA” at South by Southwest Interactive at 3:30 p.m. on March 12 in Salon G at the Hilton Austin Downtown.

Panel guests include Marina Martin, the former Chief Technology Officer at VA, Blake Hall, CEO and Founder of ID.me and Greg Gershman, CEO at Ad Hoc LLC and a former Presidential Innovation Fellow who helped recover the Healthcare.gov site. Paul Grassi, the Senior Standards and Technology Advisor at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, will moderate the session.

At the beginning of 2016, military Veterans had to navigate through 500 different Veteran-facing websites to access benefits and services such as refilling prescriptions and checking their disability claims status. This fragmented process left Veterans frustrated and unable to access the benefits they earned through their military service. To solve this problem, VA and the United States Digital Service launched Vets.gov, a single digital portal to VA. VA selected ID.me, as part of a team led by Ad Hoc LLC, to provide a unified login experience to Vets.gov.

Hall will appear on a panel to discuss how digital identity can help other organizations erase friction from their online user experiences.

“Prior to Vets.gov, Veterans had to parse through 500 plus websites and in some cases had to visit a VA facility in-person in order to upgrade the security of their digital login,” noted Blake Hall, CEO of ID.me. “Today, Veterans can simply visit Vets.gov, the VA’s digital front-door, and use one secure login from ID.me to access services without ever having to visit a VA facility in-person or go through the VA Telephone Proofing Process. Many agencies can take advantage of lessons learned from Vets.gov.”

SXSW is the nation’s premier conference for interactive media, music and film. ID.me faced fierce competition to secure a panel at this year’s event. Of the 4,600 panel proposals submitted to SXSW last summer, only a third were chosen. ID.me’s proposal was vetted by popular vote, SXSW staff and the SXSW Advisory Board before making the final cut.

ID.me’s session is part of the Government track at SXSW Interactive Festival, which was attended by 37,000 people from 82 countries last year.

