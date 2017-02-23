Hundreds Attend Complia Health User Conference in Florida

The CARE Conference is a unique opportunity for us to be able to work directly, in person, with our customers – sharing our plans with them, listening to their input and future needs. —Christopher Junker, CEO

Complia Health held its annual user conference, CARE 2017, the week of February 6th. The highly successful conference was held in Clearwater Beach, FL, and was attended by hundreds of Complia Health customers, 28 business partners, and more than 30 Complia Health staff from the US and Canada.

CARE 2017, which ran for five days at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Hotel, featured in-depth training on major new product releases for its Suncoast and ContinuLink customers, as well as on thought leadership topics that are of interest to its customers. The conference also featured more than 30 breakout product and industry-related sessions that included nationally-known homecare and hospice industry leaders speaking on key best practices for hospice and home health business.

At the conference, Complia Health debuted two major product releases to its customers. Suncoast, the market leader in hospice software, showcased its Version 8 featuring an entirely revamped user experience, incorporating hundreds of changes that have been requested by its customers throughout the year. In addition, ContinuLink, the cloud-based, market-leading home care enterprise software, announced the release of its completely-redesigned Point of Care solution that provides an easy-to-use and customizable user interface for clinicians to utilize while in the process of providing care.

“The CARE Conference is a truly unique opportunity for us to be able to work directly, in person, with our customers – sharing our plans with them, listening to their input and future needs as well as just connecting with them,” said Christopher Junker, CEO of Complia Health. “More importantly, it was a great opportunity to release our exciting new Suncoast Version 8 and Continulink’s Point of Care Solution products to our customers in a way to get broad customer exposure and feedback on the products as well as assist the customers in planning and scheduling upgrade implementations. The CARE Conference allows us to reinforce our leadership position in the marketplace, directly explain our strategy to our customers and have that all-important face to face connection time with our clients. We’re very pleased so many customers attended, and after speaking with many of them, it was evident that they found the event quite valuable.”

In addition to the educational breakout sessions and networking events, the kickoff of the general session of the conference featured Dr. Michael Burcham, a well-known healthcare expert and futurist, after a welcome from CEO, Christopher Junker. Dan Crippen, noted governmental healthcare expert and former executive director of the National Governor’s conference spoke on day two, and Michael Greenough, the Executive Chairman of Complia Health, a leading technology investor as well a thought leader on maximizing ROI from software investments, spoke on the final day of the event.

Complia Health will be holding its CARE 2018 Conference from February 19th to the 23rd in 2018. Existing customers as well as interested prospects can’t afford to miss this valuable conference. The level of in depth presentations on the products, training methods as well as the implementation process will really give detailed insights into the tremendous functionality and the difficult problems that Complia Health’s portfolio of products solves for organizations in the home care, hospice and palliative care businesses.

Complia Health is a leading global provider of technology and expertise for the post-acute and long-term care markets. Nearly 3,000 home health, hospice, palliative care, residential care and community care organizations count on Complia Health for the clinical, operational, and financial solutions required to profitability deliver quality care to its clients. Complia Health’s innovative products—including Procura, ContinuLink, Suncoast, Igea, and Progresa—are supported by a team of global health and technology experts located in the United States, Canada, and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.