AIM Solder, a leading global manufacturer of solder assembly materials for the electronics industry, is pleased to announce their participation at the SMTA Dallas Expo & Tech Forum, scheduled to take place March 7th, 2017 at the Plano Centre in Plano, Texas. AIM will highlight their revolutionary REL61™ and REL22™ lead-free solder alloys, along with their full line of solder assembly materials.

Developed by AIM, the REL61 and REL22 lead-free solder alloys have been specifically engineered as exceptionally durable alloys for extreme service environments. REL61 and REL22 provide superior thermal cycling performance and lower voids versus other lead-free alloys. They have shown to reduce tin whisker formation and improved strength versus SAC alloys making them ideal for high reliability electronics applications.

Additionally, AIM will highlight its full line of advanced solder materials, including its solder pastes, liquid fluxes, tin/lead and lead-free alloys. To discover all of AIM’s products and services, visit the company at the SMTA Dallas Expo & Tech Forum for more information.

About AIM

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, AIM Solder is a leading global manufacturer of assembly materials for the electronics industry with manufacturing, distribution and support facilities located throughout the world. AIM produces advanced solder products such as solder paste, liquid flux, cored wire, bar solder, epoxies, lead-free and halogen-free solder products, preforms, and specialty alloys such as indium and gold for a broad range of industries. A recipient of many prestigious SMT industry awards, AIM is strongly committed to innovative research and development of product and process improvement as well as providing customers with superior technical support, service and training. For more information about AIM, visit http://www.aimsolder.com.

Upcoming Events:

March 9, 2017 – SMTA Dallas – Plano, TX

March 14-16, 2017 – Productronica China - Shanghai, China