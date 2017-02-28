OC87 Recovery Diaries on Instagram "We believe that Leah’s column will lead our readers to discover places on social media that can inspire and empower them on a daily basis."

OC87 Recovery Diaries (oc87recoverydiaries.com) brings attention to curated social media accounts that advocate for mental illness recovery and champion an end to stigma.

For many, social media is a place to connect with others, find information, and discover new stories. A robust social presence can contribute to a sense of connection and well-being.

Supporting its mission to put an end to stigma and educate people about mental health through storytelling, OC87 Recovery Diaries has created a monthly column dedicated to featuring social media as a place for mental health community and resource that motivates, informs, and cultivates recovering together.

The monthly column, appearing on the website every last Monday of the month, is created and written by Leah Alexandra Goldstein, Designer and Website Manager for OC87 Recovery Diaries.

In addition to Leah’s design talents, she has been the website contributor on topics of depression and anxiety.

Her new column features social media communities that inspire, empower, and educate about mental health.

The inaugural post entitled “8 Mental Health Instagram Accounts You Should Know About” features Instagram accounts that promote the spirit of inclusion, compassion, and advocacy.

“Social media plays an important role in our lives. It is where we find connections with like-minded people all over the world. We believe that Leah’s column will lead our readers to discover places on social media that can inspire and empower them on a daily basis,” said Gabriel Nathan, Editor in Chief of OC87 Recovery Diaries.

ABOUT OC87 Recovery Diaries

OC87 Recovery Diaries’ mission is to bust stigma surrounding mental illness. The website aims to touch as many lives as possible and shed light on the lived experiences of recovery from a mental illness: what matters, what helps, what hurts, and what might be next?

Original content is developed by the OC87 Recovery Diaries production team. In addition, the site commissions stories about mental health recovery journeys from those who have lived experiences and a story to tell.

