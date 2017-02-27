David Polansky, President D3 Partners, LLC Our unique approach is engrained in a customer-centric philosophy that is also applied internally as part of the organization’s culture.

David Polansky, President of D3 Partners, LLC, is welcomed as the evening’s speaker for the Penn State Smeal College of Business Executive MBA program on February 24, 2017. D3 Partners believes that sales people are truly unique as the front lines of client interactions. Polansky works from real-world observation of different sales training techniques across many different firms—from the very good to the very bad and everything in between.

With D3 Partners, Polansky has capitalized on experience on selling and sales management techniques, to bring a fresh approach to sales teams.

Says Polansky, “Our unique approach is engrained in a customer-centric philosophy that is also applied internally as part of the organization’s culture.”

Many good firms deliver quality training to sales people. However, 6 months later, many sales people remember very little from the training session and fall back into old habits. This is a waste of time and money with little return on investment.

“We invited David Polansky to speak to our Executive MBA audience because sales and sales management are critical components of any business. We recognize David’s expertise in performance consulting. This is the type of real world education that we like to bring to our students,” says Jason Stieg, Managing Director, Executive MBA Program at Penn State University, Chubb Conference Center, Lafayette Hill, PA.

About D3 Partners, LLC

D3 Partners was founded by David Polansky and focuses on helping sales managers, sales people, and client facing staff achieve significantly better results through impactful and individualized consulting, education, and business coaching. http://www.d3partnersllc.com

About Penn State Smeal College of Business

The Smeal College of Business offers an Executive MBA Program located in the Philadelphia region. This amazing 21 month program offers candidates access to the same world class faculty that teach at the full time MBA program in University Park, in a format friendly to working professionals. emba.smeal.psu.edu