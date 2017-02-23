“This is an exciting time for BackOffice Associates as our customers and industry have recognized our information governance solutions as critical in helping organizations achieve business-ready and relevant data,” said David Booth, chairman and CEO.

Achieving the highest software sales on record for the fourth quarter of 2016, BackOffice Associates, a global information governance and data stewardship leader, today announced its global achievements for the previous year. With the largest employee base since the company’s founding and record new customer wins taking advantage of BackOffice Associates newly debuted information governance dspConduct and Information Governance Cloud solutions globally, the company is poised for accelerated software and services growth in 2017. The company also posted record revenue, driven by success in Europe and North America.

“This is an exciting time for BackOffice Associates as both our customers and industry have recognized that our information governance software and services are critical in helping organizations fundamentally achieve business-ready and relevant data,” said David Booth, chairman and CEO, BackOffice Associates. “We’ve made significant strategic global investments this year in growing the organization and its expertise with SAP S4/HANA, as well as game-changing software innovations that will advance the data stewardship and information governance industry as a whole.”

Global Achievements

In Europe and Africa, the BackOffice Associates team experienced a 40 percent jump in year-over-year revenue growth based on strengthening its SAP S4/HANA expertise through the launch of the Barcelona Delivery Center and the acquisition and integration of UK-based CompriseIT. In addition, the company further expanded its presence in Germany with a new Munich office.

Accomplishing the highest quarter of profitability for its region, BackOffice Associates’ Asia Pacific Japan & Middle East team supported the first global implementation of SAP Master Data Governance 8.0 on SAP HANA® for Asian Paints, one of the largest paint manufacturers in India. In the first quarter, BackOffice Associates expanded its India operations with new Global Delivery Centers (GDCs) in Hyderabad and Bangalore and has seen a significant increase in headcount for its overall GDC India operations.

Product Innovations, Partnerships and Industry Accolades

On the product innovation front, BackOffice Associates recently debuted Information Governance Cloud, a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that empowers business users to design, analyze and institutionalize enterprise-wide data policies. Earlier in the year, the company launched dspConduct – built on its data stewardship platform. Both solutions are natively integrated, offering organizations the ability to design, analyze, set and enforce data policies across the corporate landscape. Rounding out the year, an enhanced version of Quadrate was rolled out, enabling more secure and efficient mass data uploads for SAP business users.

In addition to strengthening its partnership with SAP, BackOffice Associates also secured a global agreement with Infor to resell BackOffice’s data migration solutions as Data Migration Accelerators to help customers securely transition from on-premise to the cloud.

BackOffice Associates’ Data Stewardship Platform (DSP) received industry recognition during the year as well, including being named for the second year in a row to the Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools and honored as a representative vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Information Stewardship Applications. In addition, the company was named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in its independent report, “The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Stewardship Applications, Q1 2016.”

