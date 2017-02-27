Effectively counseling a client facing sudden and significant adverse publicity is the primary focus of a seminar with WSHB’s Alicia Kennon at the DRI Construction Law conference in Las Vegas, March 2-3, 2017.

“You might have a client facing fallout from a catastrophic accident injuring innocent people or a poorly prepared client who self destructs during an interview, said Kennon, a partner at Wood, Smith, Henning & Berman. “Understanding the nature of the media, the news cycle and how to interact proactively with crisis management and public relations experts is essential for good representation.”

Kennon specializes in the litigation of claims involving employment practices, professional liability, and construction - both defect and catastrophic personal injury. She is a fierce advocate for individual, public, and private clients facing allegations of unfair employment practices, negligence, and products liability. Kennon likewise has a proven track record in her defense of physicians, nurses, hospitals, dentists, optometrists, and insurance professionals whose professional credentials and skills have been called into question by former clients and patients.

A CLM Certified Litigation Management Professional, Kennon has also served as adjunct professor of Employment Law at the University of the Pacific where she spent several semesters educating undergraduate and MBA students on the pitfalls and perils attendant to Human Resource component of running a business.

Wood, Smith, Henning & Berman, LLP

Founded in 1997 by David Wood, Kevin Smith, Stephen Henning and Daniel Berman, WSHB is one of the fastest growing law firms in the United States. WSHB currently employs over 200 attorneys in 21 offices in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. With active practices in professional liability, employment, commercial, medical malpractice and healthcare, construction, environmental, real estate, transportation, subrogation, toxic tort and intellectual property litigation, WSHB has tried over 900 cases to verdict and is internationally recognized for an exceptionally high rate of success. WSHB is proud to be one of the most diverse law firms in the country, receiving a top 5 ranking on the American Law Journal’s Diversity Scorecard as well as being the recipient of DRI's Law Firm Diversity Award.