Today Guard-All Building Solutions announced a major upgrade to the company’s Heritage 18 and Heritage 24 Series tension fabric buildings.

The newly redesigned buildings will be manufactured more efficiently than the previous design and are expected to come to market at a target price 15% lower than the original Heritage Series buildings. Over the last several months, the company has made significant investments in their manufacturing processes, tooling, and machinery to increase their manufacturing capabilities.

“The redesigned Heritage building is a game changer for Guard-All. We made significant investments in tooling and equipment to produce what I have been calling the Heritage building 2.0. The new equipment has allowed us to manufacture our Heritage line with increased precision and speed. Less time on the production floor equals savings for our customers in the field.”, says Peter Bielefeld, President of Guard-All Building Solutions.

The company’s pre-engineered Heritage 18 and Heritage 24 buildings are steel truss frame, fabric membrane covered tension fabric buildings. The buildings range in truss frame widths from 30’ to 82’ wide, and can built as long as required. In addition to wall mount and ground mount options, standard four, six, eight, and ten foot tall leg extensions are available to give the buildings higher vertical sidewall clearances.

The Heritage Series buildings use NovaShield® II with ArmorKote™ architectural fabric for its UV stability, abrasion resistance and durability. The buildings now feature a one-piece engineered fabric membrane in place of individual panels attached with Keder rails. Field testing show the one-piece fabric membrane to be easier and quicker to install while reducing the amount of machinery required for the installer. The fabric membrane is attached to the Heritage Series buildings with a block winch cover tensioning system.

The steel trusses for the Heritage Series buildings are built with Gatorshield® galvanized steel tubing. The inline galvanized Gatorshield® steel tubing is finished with a clear organic coating providing a smooth, abrasion-free surface where it meets the fabric membrane.

About Guard-All Building Solutions

Guard-All Building Solutions manufactures an innovative selection of tension fabric buildings. The Dallas, Texas based business produces highly engineered steel-framed fabric buildings, ranging from massive clear span structures to cost-effective temporary buildings. The modular nature of the company’s tension fabric buildings allows for quick installation, care-free maintenance, easy expansion and the ability to reach any length required. The company’s structures are in use across North America by a wide variety of markets; including industrial, commercial, municipal and agricultural.

