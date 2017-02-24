30 Million People could lose access to affordable healthcare, including nearly 500,000 Georgia residents, if Republicans succeed at repealing The Affordable Healthcare Act. Join us this Sunday February 26th at the 'Save Affordable Healthcare Rally' hosted by Hip Hop 4 Healthcare. From 1 PM to 5 PM we will use our platform to voice our opinion and concerns about the repeal of The Affordable Care Act. (2339 Brannen Rd Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316)

The impact of what Republicans are planning would be devastating to the working men and women of this country. If they repeal the Affordable Care Act it would cut health care for the poor and privatize it for the aging. Not only will 30 million Americans lose their health insurance, but half of American households have someone with a pre-existing condition which means these people would not qualify for healthcare. If that's not bad enough seniors could see their Medicare premiums rise by as much as 50%, while their benefits are slashed and their prescription drug costs increase an average of $2,000. "Our country must go forward and join the rest of the industrialized world and make health care a right, not a privilege" says Senator Bernie Sanders.

About HH4HC

Hip Hop 4 Healthcare is an organization creating awareness about The Affordable Care Act through hip-hop culture. Our mission is to inform, educate, and enroll eligible Americans in affordable healthcare.

Through partnerships with many notable hip hop culture influences and brands, we’re helping the masses get the coverage they deserve by understanding their options and helping them enroll in compatible health plans.

