Dunn&Co, a leading full-service advertising agency and production company, today announced it won 18 total ADDY awards, more than any other participating agency, at the recent AAF Tampa Bay (American Advertising Federation of Tampa Bay) 2017 ADDY® Awards, held in Tampa Thursday evening, the 16th. The awards haul included two Best of Bay awards (Best of Print category for its Child Safety print ad for ISC2 and a Best of Radio category for its Give you the bird radio spot for Tijuana Flats). Of the 18 awards, eight were awarded either Gold or Best of Show in their respective categories.

The award-winning work was created for a variety of media, including TV broadcast, radio broadcast, print, packaging, digital/web, outdoor, video and illustration. The ADDYs recognized the agency’s work on behalf of clients: Tampa Bay Lightning, Tijuana Flats, ISC2, Knockmore Irish Whiskey, St. Petersburg Distillery, Dress for Success and Ralph’s Mob.

“I’m so proud of our team that does this for us year after year,” said Dunn&Co. President and CCO Troy Dunn. “Making content for our clients that rises above the fray and is consistently recognized as some of the best work made is quite an accomplishment. And again, winning in so many categories and in so many different media is a testament to our range and the talents we have under our roof.”

The AAF ADDY Awards is the nation’s largest advertising competition, with more than 60,000 entries annually. The ADDY Awards is the only creative awards program administered by the advertising industry for the industry. The AAF Tampa Bay serves advertising professionals from the Tampa Bay community, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Citrus and Hernando Counties.

Dunn&Co.’s winning pieces will now move on to compete at the district level competition for a chance to be forwarded to the national stage of the American Advertising Federation Awards in New Orleans, LA.

About Dunn&Co.

Dunn&Co. (http://www.dunn-co.com) is a full-service advertising and marketing communications firm housed in a century-old former cigar factory near Tampa’s historic Ybor City. Dunn&Co. provides award-winning creative solutions for clients worldwide, including GE Healthcare, The Tampa Bay Lightning, Ahold USA, Tijuana Flats, Baxter Healthcare, Monin, Checkers, Kitchen Crafted, Civco, Sabal Trust, St. Petersburg Distillery, Hexa watches, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Sempermed USA, ATG, and The Untied Way. Dunn&Co. also provides pro-bono services to the ALS Association Florida Chapter to help fight Lou Gehrig’s disease.

About AAF – Tampa Bay

The American Advertising Federation – Tampa Bay exists to support its members, the community and the advertising industry. Its mission is to promote fellowship, education and career enhancement among members of the advertising community; foster and recognize excellence in advertising; champion public service causes; build an understanding of the role and benefits of advertising at all levels; and encourage advertising self-regulation and continuous improvement to raise industry benchmarks.

