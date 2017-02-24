Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort is offering special discounts on nightly rates—as well as spa specials and fun wellness activities—throughout the month of June in honor of Aruba Aloe Wellness Month.

Believe it or not, it’s possible to maintain healthy habits on vacation. In partnership with the Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA), Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort seeks to prove that a healthy vacation can be fun and relaxing, too. Aruba Aloe Wellness Month takes place in June. Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort is offering special discounts on nightly rates for travel throughout the month of June, as well as a discounted spa menu and complimentary weekly fitness activities.

Studio accommodations at Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort are as low as $195 per night during June, and one-bedroom suites are as low as $215 per night during June.

Pure Indulgence, the resort’s on-site day spa, will offer 20% off its Pure Aloe Relief menu all month long, as well as a weekly spa workshop where guests can sample aloe products and enjoy green smoothies. Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort will host fun weekly fitness activities like water aerobics and beach walks. Guests during the month of June will also receive access to complimentary yoga classes each week, offered by the ATA.

“We’re excited for Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort to participate in the ATA’s Aloe Wellness Month again this year,” says Gerrit Griffith, General Manager of Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort. “Aruba is one of the best places to vacation whether you’re looking to recharge with outdoor adventures, spa treatments or both. Divi Aruba Phoenix offers a world of fun activities that can contribute to your wellbeing, and we’re thrilled to highlight them during the month of June.”

More details on Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort’s activities for Aloe Wellness Month can be found at http://www.diviresorts.com/aruba-aloe-wellness-month.htm. Background information on this month-long island-wide celebration can be found at http://www.aruba.com/aloewellnessmonth.

About Divi Resorts

Divi Resorts is the vacation expert of the Caribbean, with a collection of eight premium resorts spanning the five stunning Caribbean islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. With both hotel and vacation ownership options, the resorts provide a multitude of vacation pleasures, from relaxing on white sand beaches and indulging in spa services, to embarking on scuba diving adventures and perfecting one’s golf swing. Vacation ownership is available through the Divi Vacation Club, a flexible, points-based product. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com. For more information on the Divi Vacation Club, visit http://www.divivacationclub.com. Use of the Divi Resorts registered brand is licensed.

###