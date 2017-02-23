A' International Scientific Instruments, Medical Devices and Research Equipment Design Awards

A' Design Award & Competition has released its final call for entries to Annual International Scientific Instruments, Medical Devices and Research Equipment Design Awards 2017 which is still open for submissions by Industrial Designers, Scientific Instrument Manufacturers, Medical Device Producers and Research Equipment Brands from all the countries.

International Industrial Designers, Scientific Instrument Manufacturers, Medical Device Producers and Research Equipment Brands are invited to join A' International Scientific Instruments, Medical Devices and Research Equipment Design Awards 2017 through a simple registration at A’ Design Awards. Designers are welcome to submit their realized and concept works for the Medical Product Awards 2017, and get a preliminary score from the judges. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination to the 7th Annual Medical Product Award.

The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Medical Design Awards : Meters, Scopes, Measures, Clinical, Pharmaceutical, Diagnostic & Surgical Products, Bio-Products, and More, please check for details at https://competition.adesignaward.com/competitions/scientific.html

Deadline for entries to 7th A' Scientific Instruments, Medical Devices and Research Equipment Design Award is on February 28, 2017. Results of the A' Medical Design Awards will be announced on April 15, 2017.

Winners are granted with A’ Design Prize which contains not only a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Medical Product Awards 2017 but will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Scientific Instruments, Medical Devices and Research Equipment Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members , both preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge. In addition, A’ Design Prize winners for A' Scientific Instruments, Medical Devices and Research Equipment Design Awards will receive a Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Scientific Instruments, Medical Devices and Research Equipment Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Two-Person Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Medical Product Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.

About A' Design Award & Competition

The A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to highlight the best design works and promote them in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The main goal of the A’ Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design hence A’ Design Awards is aiming is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to develop superior products that benefit society and create value. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards please visit http://www.designaward.com