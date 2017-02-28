Golden Gate BPO Solutions CEO Stephen Ferber has been appointed to the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship Board of Advisors. “The Dingman Center Board of Advisors includes prominent alumni and regional entrepreneurs, executives and leaders who enhance our Center through advice and action.”

Golden Gate BPO Solutions, a global provider of customer management and business process outsourcing solutions, has announced that Stephen Ferber, CEO and Managing Partner, has been appointed to the University of Maryland Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship’s Board of Advisors.

The Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is one of the country’s most distinguished learning organizations where the education and methods of entrepreneurship are dynamically practiced and instilled. The development and execution of their programs foster thought leadership, experiential learning and innovative entrepreneurial approaches and practices to the startup community, leveraged by their network of leaders and the Smith School.

Every initiative is created to support the Dingman Center’s mission of preparing the next generation to launch and support ventures that advance industry and society; to connect the University of Maryland to the innovation economy; and to leverage thought leadership and the Dingman network to make entrepreneurs of all kinds more successful.

“I am very grateful to be appointed to the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship Board of Advisors for many reasons, starting with the fact that my own passion for business and entrepreneurship was ignited during my time as an undergraduate at the University of Maryland’s Smith School of Business,” stated Stephen Ferber. “The Dingman Center has evolved into one of the top entrepreneurship centers in the country by bringing its unique educational curriculum to the Smith School of Business and providing University of Maryland student entrepreneurs with the business, legal and financial support necessary to successfully launch their ventures and connect them with the innovation economy. I look forward to giving back to the school that had a life-changing impact on me and my career. As an active participant on the board of advisors, my main charge will be to help our wonderful institution, professional staff and students reach all of their goals.”

“The Dingman Center Board of Advisors includes prominent alumni and regional entrepreneurs, executives and leaders who enhance our Center through advice and action,” adds Elana Fine, the Executive Director of the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship. “We’re honored that Stephen has joined this important group and know that he’ll be a passionate advocate and ambassador for our young entrepreneurs.”

About Stephen Ferber

Stephen is the CEO and Founder of Golden Gate BPO Solutions (Golden Gate BPO), a global provider of business process outsourcing solutions. Founded in 2006, Golden Gate BPO’s business model and method of service delivery have proven to be innovative in the outsourcing industry, and the company was recently recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. In addition to his role as CEO of Golden Gate BPO, Stephen practices corporate, business and employment law as a sole practitioner and serves as a Senior Advisor to Cross Keys Capital, a middle-market investment banking firm.

Prior to founding Golden Gate BPO, Mr. Ferber served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel for one of the fastest growing providers of outsourced customer care and IT services, playing a key role in the company’s evolution from a privately-held small business to a publicly-traded middle market entity, followed by a sale and integration with a Fortune 500 company. Before that, Stephen was a senior associate in the Financial Advisory Services Group of PricewaterhouseCoopers, specializing in bankruptcy and reorganizations, mergers/acquisitions, business valuations and capital sourcing.

Mr. Ferber sits on the board of directors of the Professional Association for Customer Engagement (“PACE”) and Mount Sinai Hospital’s Young Presidents Club. In addition, he is a member of the American Bar Association, Florida Bar Association, AICPA, Society of Consumer Affairs Professionals, University of Maryland Alumni Association, University of Miami School of Law Alumni Association and M-Club at the University of Maryland.

Stephen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business in 1990. He received a Juris Doctorate from the University of Miami School of Law in 1993, specializing in corporate, international and tax law. In addition to holding the currently inactive designation of Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Stephen is licensed to practice law in the State of Florida.

For more information on Mr. Ferber and Golden Gate BPO Solutions, visit http://www.goldengatebpo.com.

About the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship

One of the oldest entrepreneur centers in the country, the Dingman Center has established itself as a national catalyst for entrepreneurship. It is one of the nation’s pre-eminent institutions where the research, education and practice of entrepreneurship are pursued vigorously. The Dingman Center develops and executes curricular and non-curricular programs that uniquely leverage Smith School thought leadership, experiential learning and their network of practitioners to provide maximum resources to the startup community.

For more information on the Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship, visit http://www.rhsmith.umd.edu/centers-excellence/dingman-center-entrepreneurship.

