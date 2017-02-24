Little Rock Christian Academy Announces New High School Principal

Dr. Justin Smith, LRCA High School Principal I am more than eager to join the talented team at Little Rock Christian Academy and to serve the families and students well characterized by excellence in the pursuit of truth from a Christ-centered worldview.

February 24, 2017 Little Rock, AR

Dr. Justin Smith has been appointed High School principal of Little Rock Christian Academy after an extensive nationwide search. Dr. Smith will assume leadership in July 2017, following the interim service of Mr. Roger Yancey.

“We have been seeking the Lord's direction in securing a permanent high school principal - an experienced educational leader who would personify our mission and core values and build upon our vision of excellence,” said Head of School, Dr. Gary Arnold. “I am overjoyed to report that we have selected our next leader for the high school - Dr. Justin A. Smith - currently a key member of the visionary educational leadership team of Second Baptist School in Houston, Texas. Second Baptist is nationally known as a vigorous and rigorous pacesetter among independent and Christian schools. Dr. Smith's contribution to Second Baptist's sterling reputation is strong and significant.”

Dr. Smith brings a tremendous array of spiritual, educational, professional and personal experience to LRCA. A graduate of the University of San Diego, Dr. Smith earned his doctorate in Educational Leadership from Sam Houston State. He has led well in administration, teaching and coaching. With a number of published articles and peer-reviewed presentations on record, he also received such honors as the Excellence in Superintendency Program Award from Sam Houston State University and recognition as The Woodlands Preparatory School's Most Inspirational Educator.

Dr. Smith shares: "I desire to see students grow in confidence and integrity through hard work, diligence, and mindfulness. This is a high calling. A Christ-centered education broadens our scope to more than just academic standards; we seek the Lord's standards. Authentic scholarship, genuine curiosity, self-control, grit, and compassion for others are aspects we hope to attain in a well-rounded education. I am more than eager to join the talented team at Little Rock Christian Academy and to serve the families and students well characterized by excellence in the pursuit of truth from a Christ-centered worldview."

About Little Rock Christian Academy

Founded in 1977, Little Rock Christian Academy is an independent, co-educational, college-preparatory Christian school serving 3 year-olds through 12th grade and is committed to "Excellence in the Pursuit of Truth from a Christ-centered Worldview." The goal of the school is to graduate students who reflect Christ in word and action to individuals and the larger community around them. Little Rock Christian students were offered over 10 million dollars in college scholarships in 2016, and over the years have earned over 60 National Merit scholarships. In addition to an excellent academic education, LRCA offers extensive fine arts and athletic programs, and was awarded the Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon in 2012. LRCA is currently accepting applications for the 2017-18 school year. Interested families are encouraged to visit http://www.experiencelrca.com or call 501-868-9822 to schedule a tour.