White Collar Shareholder Mark P. Schnapp of the global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is a member of the Planning Committee for the American Bar Association’s (ABA) 31st Annual National Institute on White Collar Crime. The conference will take place from March 8-10, 2017, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. This Institute’s faculty features leading white collar practitioners as well as industry leaders and government lawyers involved in the most significant legal developments from the past year. More information on the conference can be found here.

Schnapp, who is a shareholder in the firm’s White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice, will also moderate the panel discussion Thursday, March 9, at 1:45p.m., Breakout Sessions III “Ethical Issues in the Representation of Companies in White Collar Cases.” With more than 40 years of litigation experience, including seven years at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida, where he was Chief of the Criminal Division, Schnapp concentrates on white collar criminal matters, represents major companies in complex investigations, and has handled numerous jury and non-jury trials.

Concerning the conference, Schnapp stated, “The ABA’s National Institute on White Collar Crime provides an unrivaled platform to hear from both top governmental and industry leaders concerning trends and current developments in the white collar arena. The conference is especially relevant this year due to the growth in white collar practice at many firms, as well as anticipated interest in possible policy changes. We expect record attendance given the necessity to remain abreast of current changes in regulations and procedure within the U.S. Government. I am honored once again to serve as a member of the Planning Committee for this seminal white collar conference.”

Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of this event, and a strong supporter of the ABA. Firm Co-President Hilarie Bass currently serves as the ABA President-Elect.

About Greenberg Traurig’s White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice

Greenberg Traurig’s White Collar Defense & Special Investigations Practice has wide-ranging experience protecting companies and individuals under government scrutiny. The firm’s creative defense lawyers are at the forefront of client service in this area, and Greenberg Traurig is one of very few firms with more than 90 former federal and state prosecutors in its litigation group, and where the majority of litigation shareholders and counsel have first-chair trial experience. The team's defense capabilities includes vast experience in structuring internal investigations, developing guidelines and implementing compliance programs and addressing issues of voluntary disclosure, as well as extensive representations involving alleged securities fraud, FCPA violations, health care/pharmaceutical fraud, environmental crimes, money laundering, financial services fraud, public corruption/campaign finance, tax corruption, defense contracting, and bankruptcy fraud.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.