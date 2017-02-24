Litra MPO fiber optic cables “We are thrilled to kick off 2017 by offering our customers the ability to obtain fast-turnaround, custom made MPO and MTP™ fiber optic cables that are made right here in metro-Atlanta,” said Kerrie Murphy, president of Litra Manufacturing Inc.

Litra Manufacturing Inc., a leading national supplier of custom-made interconnection cables, is now providing custom contract prototyping and manufacturing of MPO/MTP™ fiber optic cables. The addition of MPO cable manufacturing and testing capabilities to Litra’s existing product line means that customers in the Southeast and nationwide will have access to fast-turnaround, custom-made MPO cabling that is sourced and assembled in the United States.

Litra’s decision to invest in MPO/MTP™ fiber optic cable manufacturing capabilities comes as the data center industry moves toward 40G, 100G and, eventually, 400G networks. Litra helps data centers make good on the promise of unwavering security, performance and operational reliability.

Every Litra fiber assembly is quality tested prior to shipping so it’s ready to perform the moment it arrives. The geometry of each MPO/MTP™ connector is inspected using the latest interferometer technology followed by lab-grade measurement equipment that tests for insertion loss, back reflection and polarity.

Litra’s portfolio of custom MPO/MTP™ fiber solutions includes:



Multimode MPO/MTP™ cables

Single mode MPO/MTP™ cables

MPO/MTP™ trunk cables

MPO/MTP™ fan-out or break- out cables

About Litra Manufacturing Inc.

Norcross, GA-based Litra Manufacturing designs and manufactures interconnection cables for data centers, utilities, broadcast, and transportation with a focus on fiber optic, coaxial and twisted pair assemblies for high speed data, voice, LAN, WAN and switching applications. Litra is a leading national supplier of custom-made, high-quality cable products that are sourced and assembled in the United States. Litra is also the only MPO contract manufacturer in Georgia. Litra’s rapid response team is available 24/7 to fulfill urgent custom fiber needs. Founded in 1986, Litra is a WBENC-certified Woman Owned Small Business. Litra’s customers include AT&T, Sprint, KGP, CNN, Turner, Southern Company, and Norfolk Southern. For more information, visit http://www.LitraMFG.com.