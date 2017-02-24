Rosica Communications, a national PR agency with robust marketing services, which specializes in thought leadership, media relations, social media, content marketing and SEO, is now offering direct, social and email marketing campaigns and services that will be powered through Act-On, an intuitive marketing automation platform.

Rosica will now offer the platform to its clients, giving them the ability to easily execute measurable email marketing and integrated social media campaigns to support sales, fundraising (for nonprofit clientele), content marketing, SEO, influencer outreach, tradeshow marketing and B2B communications.

According to agency President, Chris Rosica, “Act-On is a quality marketing automation tool with a robust analytics engine that will help our clients achieve their business objectives, while making our PR programs more measurable. This will aid us in better serving and supporting them to boost sales and reach influencers. This software is a solid adjunct to our current thought leadership, PR and online marketing suite of services. We’ll also use Act-on for agency marketing.”

About Rosica

Founded in 1980, Rosica serves a diverse consumer products, healthcare, B2B and corporate clientele. Its PR and communications capabilities include positioning and messaging, thought leadership, media relations, social media management, crisis communications, content marketing, corporate communications, tradeshow marketing,cause marketing, direct marketing, media training and blogger outreach. Rosica’s social media services include strategy, management, branding, content development/optimization, follower acquisition and social sweepstakes. The PR firm’s online marketing team, based in New Windsor, NY specializes in SEO,online reputation management, online reviews management, online advertising (PPC and social ads) and website development. As a “thinking partner” focused on achieving client objectives, Rosica creates and executes thought leadership programs with clearly defined KPIs / metrics. It crafts compelling, authentic stories and effectively disseminate its clients’ good news - while supporting their sales efforts.