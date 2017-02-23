A' Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Competition

Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its last call for entries to 2017 A' International Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Awards. The Annual A' Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Award is looking for entries by Food Manufacturers, Beverage Manufacturers, Food and Beverage Departments, Cooks and Culinary Artists worldwide.

The A' Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Competition is a unique annual design competition open for submission of foodstuff, beverages and culinary objects designed by food & beverage professionals and producers from all the world. First, register at A’ Design Awards and submit projects for the Culinary Art Awards. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination to the Annual International Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Competition.

Deadline for nominations to A' Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Awards is on February 28, 2017.

Winners of the Annual International Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Awards will be announced on April 15, 2017.

Laureates of the A' Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Awards 2017 will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools, as well as Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Two-Person Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', inclusion in World Design Rankings and Designer Rankings.

About Culinary Art Awards

The A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to promote the best design projects from across the globe from all design disciplines thus annually organized Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Awards aims to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles. In addition, Culinary Art Design Award push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that positively affect society. To learn more about the A' Food, Beverage and Culinary Arts Design Awards please visit http://www.designaward.com