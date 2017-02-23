If you would like to know more about the Esurance Insurance Services lawsuit, please contact Attorney Nicholas J. De Blouw today by calling (800) 568-8020

The Sacramento employment law lawyers at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik filed a class action lawsuit alleging that Esurance Insurance Services failed to pay their California hourly employees the correct amount of overtime wages and allegedly failed to provide their California employees with meal and rest periods in accordance with the California Labor Code. The Esurance Insurance Services class action lawsuit, Case No. SCV0038790, is currently pending in the San Joaquin County Superior Court for the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the Complaint Esurance allegedly paid their non-exempt employees non-discretionary incentive wages based on their performance for the company. The class action lawsuit further alleges the incentive wages earned by Esurance's employees should have been included in the employees' hourly rates for the purposes of paying their employees the correct overtime wages at the correct overtime rates. As a result of the allegedly illegal overtime calculations conducted by Esurance, the class action lawsuit claims other hourly employees working for the company in California were also not correctly paid all their overtime wages.

Additionally, the lawsuit also seeks payment relating to alleged missed meal and rest breaks because allegedly Esurance did not have a policy to provide their hourly employees thirty (30) minute uninterrupted meal breaks prior to their fifth (5th) hour of work.

