I DJ Now Earns Trusted Store Status from Google

With maintaining the trust of their clients at the heart of all they do, New York-based I DJ Now is excited and proud to announce their acceptance into Google’s Trusted Store program.

Only the most reputable of online retailers earn the right to display the Trusted Store badge from Google. I DJ Now is proud to offer the quality selection, superb customer service, and impressive shipping timelines that aid in receiving the Google Trusted Store recognition.

“We never stop thinking about our customers,” said I DJ Now’s National Sales Manager, Evan Marsh. “We want our customers to trust us, and know that their opinion of us matters. That’s why we’re proud every time major consumer advocate groups notice us. Google is one of the largest outlets out there, and this inclusion is one we’re very excited to have attained.”

In order to be eligible for consideration to become a trusted Google shop, retailers must display prices in U.S. dollars, communicate in English, ensure at least 90% of shipments are received by customers by their guaranteed arrival date, and maintain a user review rate of at least four stars at any given time.

Merchants accepted into the program have to adhere to strict rules and guidelines set forth by Google; failure to do so could result in the removal from the program. This guarantees shoppers an active and ongoing dedication to quality and top customer service.

Benefits of shopping a Google trusted store include the option to have any purchase protected by Google.

To learn more about what it takes to be a Google trusted store, and why this honor is so impressive, please click here.

About I DJ Now

I DJ Now offers customers a full range of professional-grade DJ equipment, including lighting equipment, live sound equipment, recording devices, speakers, and stage equipment; customers can purchase all of these products online or view them firsthand at interactive showrooms in New York. Since I DJ Now was founded in 1990, the company has won over customers with quality equipment, extensive selection, reasonable pricing, and an emphasis on service; I DJ Now has earned top ratings from the BBB and Biz-Rate, and the company is an Official Authorized Dealer of each brand that it offers. To learn more about I DJ Now or browse the available products, please visit http://www.idjnow.com.