Norwegian Launches Cheapest Transatlantic Flights Ever

Norwegian, the World’s Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline and Europe’s Best Low-Cost Airline, announces that tickets for its Boeing 737-MAX transatlantic service are now on sale at an introductory fare of $65 one-way including taxes. The airline will launch 10 new routes from Stewart International Airport north of New York City, T.F. Green Airport in Providence, RI, and Bradley International Airport in Hartford, CT, to Ireland, Northern Ireland and the Scotland this summer.

Norwegian’s new routes from Providence to Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Edinburgh and Shannon are the first-ever year-round European routes for Rhode Island’s largest airport. From Stewart, New York’s Hudson Valley airport, Norwegian will be the first carrier to provide European service with four routes to Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh and Shannon. Norwegian will also operate one route from Bradley, New England’s second largest airport, to Edinburgh. In addition to launching service, Norwegian will open a base for its pilots and cabin crew and station two Boeing 737-MAX aircraft at both T.F. Green and Stewart airports. Norwegian already has more U.S.-based cabin crew than any other foreign airline, and these two new bases will create another 150 American jobs.

“We are pleased to announce our new highly-anticipated transatlantic routes. Our new, non-stop service will enable tens of thousands of new travelers to fly between the continents much more comfortably and affordably. Norwegian’s latest transatlantic offering is not only great news for the traveling public, but also for the local U.S. economies as we will bring more tourists that will increase spending, consequently creating thousands of new local jobs. We are excited to finally be able to launch service to Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland and we would like to express a big gratitude for the extensive support from consumer groups, government officials, airports, tourism organizations and the travel and tourism industry on both sides of the Atlantic in our quest to offer affordable transatlantic flights for all,” said Bjørn Kjos, CEO and Founder of Norwegian.

Tickets are on sale now at Norwegian.com/us, with fares from $65 one-way, including taxes. Passengers have the option to receiving additional savings by bundling a seat reservation, pre-ordering a meal service (including alcoholic beverages) and pre-paying for checked luggage. Norwegian does not charge customers for carry-on luggage.

These new transatlantic routes will be operated by Norwegian Air International, Norwegian’s Irish subsidiary, and will predominantly use U.S.-based crew from the two new crew bases, as well as crew from the new Edinburgh base in the UK. Norwegian is the European launch customer of the Boeing 737-MAX, a state-of-the-art new aircraft, which offers a longer range and greater seat capacity.

“Today’s announcement is more good news for Irish tourism from the United States, following a record year in 2016 when an estimated 1.4 million American travelers visited Ireland, and augurs well for prospects for tourism from the US to Ireland in 2017. These flights will certainly help boost tourism from the US and offer more choice for potential travelers living in the Northeast. As an island, the importance of convenient, non-stop flights cannot be overstated – they are critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism. Tourism Ireland looks forward to working and partnering with Norwegian and Belfast, Dublin, Shannon and Cork airports through various initiatives to drive demand for the new flights,” said Alison Metcalfe, Executive Vice President, USA & Canada, Tourism Ireland.

Year-round service to Edinburgh from Stewart International Airport will operate daily beginning June 15 for the summer season, and thrice weekly during the winter season; from Providence, flights will operate four times a week starting June 16 and twice weekly during the winter season; from Hartford, flights will operate thrice weekly beginning June 17, and twice weekly during the winter season. Days of operations will change between the summer 2017 and the winter 2017/2018 winter season.

Service to Belfast from Stewart International Airport will be thrice weekly during summer and twice weekly during winter as of July 1; twice weekly from Providence as of July 2 during summer. Days of operations will change between the summer 2017 and the winter 2017/2018 winter season.

Service to Dublin from Stewart International Airport begins on July 1 with daily flights during the summer and thrice weekly during the winter seasons; and from Providence, flights will operate five weekly flights starting July 2 during the summer and thrice weekly during winter. Days of operations from Providence will change between the summer 2017 and the winter 2017/2018 winter season.

Service to Shannon from Stewart International Airport will begin on July 2 with twice-weekly flights; and from Providence on July 3 with twice-weekly flights. Days of operations will change between the summer 2017 and the winter 2017/2018 winter season.

Year-round service to Cork from Providence will start on July 1 with three weekly flights during summer and a twice-weekly service during winter season. Days of operations will change between the summer 2017 and the winter 2017/2018 winter season.

Summer season ends on October 28, and winter season 2017/2018 commences October 29.

With these new routes, Norwegian offers 55 routes from the U.S.; 48 to Europe and seven to the French Caribbean. Other upcoming 2017 launches from the U.S. include: Oakland/San Francisco to Copenhagen (March 28); Los Angeles to Barcelona (June 5); New York/Newark to Barcelona (June 6); Oakland/San Francisco to Barcelona (June 7); Orlando to Paris (July 31); and Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona (August 22).

Norwegian is the world’s sixth largest low-cost airline and carried 30 million passengers in 2016. The airline operates 450 routes to 150 destinations in Europe, North Africa, Middle East, Thailand, Caribbean and the U.S. Norwegian has a fleet of more than 110 aircraft, with an average age of 3.6 years, making it one of the world’s youngest fleets. Norwegian was named the Most Fuel-Efficient Airline on Transatlantic Routes by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT). Norwegian was named the World’s Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline by the renowned SkyTrax World Airline Awards in 2015 and 2016, and for the fourth consecutive year, named Europe’s Best Low-Cost Airline. Norwegian employs 5,500 people. The airline offers 48 nonstop routes from the U.S. to Barcelona, London, Paris, Edinburgh, Ireland, Scandinavia and the Caribbean.

