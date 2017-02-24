Daisy Intelligence Corporation, an artificial intelligence software-as-a-service platform, announced today that they will be offering a total of $30,000 in scholarship support for students in the Engineering Science program at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering. The new Daisy Intelligence Scholarships in Engineering Science will be awarded each year to three students completing their fourth year of study in each of the program’s Electrical and Computer Engineering, Robotics, and Mathematics, Statistics & Finance majors. Three scholarships will be awarded each year based on academic achievement and each recipient will receive a $2,000 Daisy Scholarship.

The Engineering Science program at the University of Toronto is one of the most distinguished engineering programs in the world and attracts top students who are looking for an academic challenge. This enriched program is widely regarded as an innovator in engineering education and provides students with excellent preparation in a wide range of engineering, science and mathematical fields. Historically, about half of the program’s graduates pursue post-graduate studies at top graduate schools around the world.

“As a U of T Engineering Science alumnus, I wanted to recognize student achievement in one of the best engineering programs in the world. This program is critical to keeping Canada on the leading edge of artificial intelligence and critical to maintaining Canada’s global competitiveness. I am so happy we can do our part in recognizing these high academic achievers in this important program.” said Gary Saarenvirta, CEO of Daisy Intelligence. “This is our first year awarding the Daisy Intelligence Scholarships in Engineering Science and we intend to continue this to help the university recruit and retain the best and brightest students.”

Saarenvirta received his undergraduate degree in 1988 and holds both his B.A.Sc. and M.A.Sc. degrees in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Toronto. His M.A.Sc. was in Computational Fluid Dynamics at the University of Toronto’s Institute for Aerospace Studies. The Daisy Intelligence Scholarships in Engineering Science recipients are those who attained academic excellence in their fourth year of study.

