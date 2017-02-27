ACHC Launching New Distinction in Infectious Disease Specific to HIV

“We are encouraged by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s forward thinking and development of the association to support the HIV providers and their patients." - Tim Safley, ACHC Director, DMEPOS, Pharmacy, Sleep

Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) is pleased to announce it has partnered with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) to develop a comprehensive Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation with Distinction in Infectious Disease Specific to HIV. This partnership helps to elevate the practice of treating HIV by introducing an accreditation distinction. ACHC provides a wide range of pharmacy accreditation services that assess the business as a whole, including the process of preparing medications. Regardless of setting, pharmacies seeking accreditation with a Distinction in Infectious Disease Specific to HIV must do so in combination with ACHC Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation.

“ACHC is thrilled to partner with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in an effort to provide the HIV community with resources and services that will lead to enhanced quality and efficiency of treatments,” said Tim Safley, ACHC Director, DMEPOS, Pharmacy, and Sleep. “We are encouraged by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s forward thinking and development of the association to support the HIV providers and their patients. It is a step in the right direction for the entire industry and will serve to support physicians with quality standards, best practices, and educational resources.”

The Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s goal is to rid the world of AIDS. Since 1987, AHF has provided cutting-edge treatment, education, and advocacy for people around the world living with HIV and AIDS. Currently, the organization is leading a mass testing initiative to identify and treat the 25 million people who are unaware that they are infected. One way AHF funds its mission is through its network of U.S. pharmacies. In fact, 96 cents out of every dollar collected by these pharmacies goes directly toward medical care that is available regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

Specialty pharmacies treat more than 400,000 patients in the United States who are HIV-positive. But there are nearly 400,000 additional people living with HIV who have fallen out of care. Specialty pharmacies have become an important aspect in preventing “loss to follow-up” of these individuals. The pharmacist has the opportunity to talk with the patient at least once a month, whereas the patient may only talk with his or her physician every three to six months.

The advent of the “cocktail” of oral medications to help control HIV has extended both length and quality of life for countless patients, allowing them to live productive lives and make meaningful contributions to society. But as these patients age, they are developing conditions such as high blood pressure, cholesterol issues, diabetes and other comorbidities. As a result, the therapy for HIV patients has become increasingly complex.

Monitoring patients’ medication therapy; providing adherence tools; and helping patients find other services that they may require, such as financial assistance to help cover the very expensive cost of care are all services that specialty pharmacies must be willing and ready to provide to the HIV patient population. This requires a “high touch” collaborative effort on the part of pharmacists, patients, caregivers and providers to be successful in helping patients stay in care.

Expertise in medications used in the treatment of HIV as well as all of the comorbidities that these patients are now presenting with requires continued vigilance and a need to keep up with evidence-based treatment to ensure these patients receive the care they need and deserve.

“We are honored to partner with ACHC on their new Distinction in Infectious Disease Specific to HIV,” said K. Scott Carruthers, Chief Pharmacy Officer for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. “This valuable complement to Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation allows pharmacies to showcase their ‘above-and-beyond’ commitment to a unique class of patients with comprehensive needs. The Distinction provides added peace of mind that pharmacies have patient safety at top of mind.”

Since the introduction of its Pharmacy Accreditation program in 1996 (and as the first accrediting body to offer accreditation in Specialty Pharmacy), ACHC has grown to become a leading national accreditation organization with more than 3,000 pharmacies accredited in the U.S. With a broad array of pharmacy compliance solutions, including accreditation programs for specialty, infusion, and long-term care, as well as non-sterile and sterile compounding services, ACHC is positioned to be the solution of choice for all clinical settings as well as for payors, manufacturers, and regulatory bodies. ACHC has taken additional steps to meet market needs by offering specialty distinctions in Oncology and Infectious Disease Specific to HIV. With a comprehensive suite of educational resources, ACHC is also committed to helping its customers maintain continuous compliance.

ACHC is a non-profit accreditation organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. The organization has CMS Deeming Authority for Home Health, Hospice, and DMEPOS and a Quality Management System that is certified to ISO 9001:2008. ACHC is the provider’s choice for accreditation because of its personal Accreditation Advisors, relevant and realistic standards, competitive pricing, and a friendly, consultative approach to accreditation. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.

