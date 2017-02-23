“Being the exclusive launch partner of Zaobao’s property section has expanded our company’s exposure meaningfully in the Asia Pacific region,” said Dan Conn, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate.

Christie’s International Real Estate, the world’s leading luxury real estate network, today announced a partnership with Zaobao.com, the digital platform of Lianhe Zaobao, the Chinese flagship newspaper of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH). This launch exclusive extends beyond global property promotion to include monthly thought leadership, including commentary on luxury, market analysis, emerging real estate trends, and themed property round-ups. The editorial component of the partnership is critical as Christie’s International Real Estate will further capitalize on its position as the authority in the global luxury market and create more content directly for the Chinese audience.

Zaobao.com, published in Chinese, reaches more than 4 million affluent Chinese consumers per month, with 18 million unique visits monthly and over 148 million page views. Visitors are highly engaged with the site’s content with an exceptional average session time per visitor of 19 minutes. About 85% of Zaobao’s website traffic is from Mainland China, with 72% of site visitors reporting that they or their families intend to study overseas, indicating a particular interest in real estate near international colleges and universities. The news site has been a widely trusted and respected news source among academia, politicians and business leaders in China for more than two decades.

In addition to prominent branded search promotions on the home page and run of Zaobao.com, a monthly digital communication featuring fine homes from Christie’s International Real Estate will be sent to a qualified list of over 250,000 subscribers of SPH, Zaobao’s parent company, publisher of 18 newspaper titles in four languages and 100 lifestyle and technology magazines titles. On an average day, 2.5 million individuals read one of SPH's publications.

Having been selected as an official partner of Zaobao’s Z-Property section, Christie’s International Real Estate will showcase its exclusive portfolio of international luxury listings and related property news across all SPH media platforms.

“Being the exclusive launch partner of Zaobao’s property section has expanded our company’s exposure meaningfully in the Asia Pacific region,” said Dan Conn, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate. “Our global Affiliates gain a powerful new distribution vehicle in this key global luxury market while Zaobao will benefit by having exclusive access to editorial content featuring insights from the world’s leading authority on luxury real estate. We are confident that this partnership will be a pivotal step in providing Zaobao readers with access to the property listing information and market expertise they seek.”

“Founded in 2009, PropGOLuxury.com is the leading global luxury property media group reaching a combined audience of affluent Chinese and English property consumers globally,” said Managing Director George Varvitsiotis. “We only work with the most exclusive luxury property agencies and we are pleased to establish a comprehensive marketing partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate, with a proven track record for providing their clients with white glove concierge luxury property services. PropGOLuxury also exclusively powers online real estate for the Financial Times, Chinese New York Times, and SPH’s Lianhe Zaobao among many other media groups in its expanding global luxury property network.”

Adds Zackary Wright, Executive Director, Asia Pacific: “Zaobao also has a sterling

reputation for high-quality editorial, making it the perfect platform for our high-quality real estate offerings.”

“We are pleased to have Christie's International Real Estate as our partner for Z-Property, the dedicated property site under Zaobao, and look forward to bringing this exclusive network’s luxury real estate offerings to our audiences in Singapore, China and Chinese readers living abroad,” said Ms. Han Yong May, Digital Editor of Chinese Media Group SPH.

# # #

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate is an invitation-only affiliate network composed of the world’s most proven and qualified real estate specialists in the luxury residential sector. The company has offices in London, New York, Hong Kong, Moscow, Los Angeles, and Palm Beach, and approximately 135 global affiliates with 31,000 real estate professionals in 45 countries. For more information, visit http://www.christiesrealestate.com.

About Singapore Press Holdings (SPH)

Incorporated in 1984, main board-listed Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) is Asia’s leading media organisation, which owns award-winning newspapers, magazines and best-selling books in both print and digital editions, as well as online classified businesses in the region. In addition, SPH has two Eng-lish radio stations and one Chinese radio station, an out-of-home digital advertising unit, a regional events and conferences arm. For more information, please visit http://www.sph.com.sg.