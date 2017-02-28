Ruger® Muzzle-Brake™ Knife by CRKT®

With its stout full tang blade, it can be used as a chopper in camp or for fashioning a quick shelter in the forest if needed. Its clip point blade shape, featuring a blood groove, is perfect for making quick work of butchering an animal after a successful hunt. The handle is glass filled nylon construction that wraps around a thick blade tang. The sure-grip surface matches the Ruger American Rifle® stock texture with Ruger eagles embossed into both sides of the grip.

The Muzzle-Brake™ is part of the exclusive Ruger® knife line; the line includes designs for everyday carry, hunting, tactical uses and self-preparedness. The knives are crafted in varying sizes and finishes, with an assortment of blade edges. Developed by six master knife-smiths who combined their knowledge of the art with aesthetic details from Ruger® firearms, the line offers unique knives with the important features that every good knife should have. These knives are purpose built to be durable and highly functional in the environments where Ruger customers will expect them to perform.

Manufactured by CRKT® under license from Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Muzzle-Brake™ (R2501K) MSRP: $99.99

Blade: Length: 7.50" (190.50 mm)

Edge: Plain

Steel: 8Cr13MoV, 58-59 HRC

Finish: Black Powder Coat

Thickness: 0.187" (4.75mm)

Overall: 12.00" (304.80 mm)

Weight: 11.1 oz. (314.67 gm)

Handle: Glass-Filled Nylon

Style: Full Tang Fixed Blade

Sheath: Multi-Position Injection Molded Nylon

Weight: 3.8 oz. (105 g)

