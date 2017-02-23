Digi-Me's Chief Client Officer, Lindsay Stanton, was named in the 2017 LEAD Awards. Digi-Me is a company that transforms traditional text job postings into 60-second compelling and engaging digital job videos

For more than 35 years, Leadership Excellence has identified and recognized the top leadership programs in organizations and their strategies and solutions. HR.com and Leadership Excellence was proud to announce the top leadership programs that were recognized at the 2017 LEAD Awards Gala, on February 8th, 2017. The Winners Circle in each category were revealed in advance of the LEAD2017 event that took place at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee on February 7th & 8th. The prestigious LEAD Awards salute top leadership practitioners and highlight their roles in the industry.

Lindsay Stanton was named as a Top Corporate Leader (Over 35). Lindsay Stanton is Chief Client Officer for Digi-Me, a video technology company for talent acquisition that helps organizations add new dimension to their job and employment brand messaging. In her time with the company, Lindsay has facilitated relationships with 19 partners, including the largest recruitment advertising agencies, global recruitment process outsourcers, and staffing firms. These partnerships magnify the organization's reach into the Global Fortune 1000, providing an effective and innovative solution to the largest global employers, including USG Corporation, Prudential, Ameriprise, and Oerlikon.

A subject matter expert on the use of video technology as a recruitment tool, Lindsay works closely with industry leaders, creating new and better ways to connect jobs and job-seekers. She has been a featured speaker at SHRM on the topic of "The Convergence of Video, Mobile, and Social for Talent Acquisition and Branding," as well as a featured leader in the recruitment space through ERE, HRO Today, and major media outlets, including Forbes.com, ABCNews.com, and CCTV.

On February 8th, the 2017 LEAD Awards Gala took place and revealed the full details of rankings and the remainder of the award winners were announced. All award winners and rankings are now featured in the February 2017 edition of Leadership Excellence Essentials which features the top award recipients in each category showcasing the unique qualities that made them a LEAD Award Winner.

"Effective leadership is essential to creating thriving teams and to building successful organizations. Regardless of the size or industry of your business, valued leaders make a considerable contribution to accomplishing your goals. The annual LEAD awards recognize these individuals that are making a difference in their world," said Debbie McGrath, CEO of HR.com.

Award recipients are selected based on both a nomination process as well as rating. The rating was completed by individuals who've experienced the leadership skills of Lindsay Stanton and have at one time been directly impacted by them.

"It is such an honor to be a part of the 2017 LEAD awards. Exceptional leaders are the backbone of corporations and certainly drives company culture. I aspire to exceptional leadership every day and it was wonderful to be recognized with such a prestigious group of like-minded professionals," says Lindsay Stanton, Chief Client Officer of Digi-Me.

Digi-Me turns traditional text job postings into short, trackable, engaging digital job videos with a compelling call to action. These job opportunity videos can be viewed globally on computers, tablets and mobile devices and the candidates' responses can be tracked via the "share," "view" and "apply" functionalities. Candidates are four times as likely to share video-based content, making critical job messaging go viral instantly on social media.

Digital job videos provided by Digi-Me can then be dropped directly into an organization's Applicant Tracking System (ATS). The presence of video on a webpage makes it 53 times more likely to appear on the first page of Google, easily and effectively boosting the SEO of an organization's available job opportunities.

Digi-Me has worked with hundreds of organizations to enhance their digital recruitment strategies, including USG, Oerlikon, Amerprise and Ricoh USA.

Click here to view more about Digi-Me's video solutions and how Digi-Me is saving organizations, on average, 56% on their cost per hire.

About LEAD

The Leadership Excellence & Development Forum (LEAD) is an annual 2-day leadership forum designed to inspire leadership in people from all walks of life, live simulcast to hundreds of remote host sites internationally. The event brings top thought leaders and the world's best leadership practices into any organization. Speakers are broadcasted to hundreds of host sites across the continent. The world-renowned event provides attendees with the tools and resources they need to create top leaders throughout their entire organization. LEAD Forums target all levels of leadership and personal corporation goals by helping attendees create a company-wide leadership program. http://www.LEAD2017.com

About HR.com

HR.com, the largest global social networking and resource site for almost 300,000 HR Professionals, is committed to educating and developing the best HR people with the best possible content and tools: a global Leadership annual event, Leadership Excellence Awards, HR Certification exam prep courses, real-time matching for job seekers and employers, certification/recertification programs, virtual event platform customization, executive mentorship program, monthly themed interactive HR epublications, 5,400+ webcasts, 360+ virtual events, blogs, community networks, industry news, and advisory boards. The HR.com Cert Prep course boasts a 93% pass rate compared to the industry average of 58%. Smart HR people are getting smarter! http://www.HR.com

Press Contact:

Allison Sima, Interactive Marketing Manager, Digi-Me

Phone: 630-780-9454 Email: asima(at)digi-me(dot)com