zSpace, an all-in-one immersive Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR) education solution, today announced a partnership with IlliniCloud, a non-profit technology cooperative of school districts. The partnership enables IlliniCloud school districts to deliver zSpace’s AR/VR solution to their classrooms in a sustainable, scalable and cost effective manner.

zSpace delivers the ultimate learning experience to inspire curiosity and accelerate understanding. zSpace Learning Labs, combines elements of VR and AR, on all-in-one computers, to create lifelike experiences that are immersive and interactive. Hundreds of thousands of students today in over 400 school districts, medical schools and universities are using zSpace Learning Labs across the globe. Unlike other virtual reality solutions, such as head-mounted displays, zSpace enables interaction and group collaboration. Best of all, zSpace empowers students to “learn by doing” in an environment where it is easy to undo mistakes, make changes, and not worry about material costs or clean up.

Ron Rheinheimer, executive vice president, U.S. and international sales, zSpace, said, “Our mission is to inspire curiosity. We are honored to be a solution for IlliniCloud districts and look forward to working with their members to integrate zSpace learning labs into learning and teaching.”

Jim Peterson, CEO at IlliniCloud commented that "zSpace differentiates itself by providing students with high quality content and immersive VR."

About zSpace

zSpace delivers the ultimate learning experience to inspire curiosity and accelerate understanding. Our product, zSpace®, combines elements of VR and AR, on an all-in-one computer, to create lifelike experiences that are immersive and interactive. Among its numerous awards and accolades, zSpace was named “Cool Vendor” by Gartner, Inc., “Best in Show at ISTE” by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and was ranked #143 on the 2016 Inc. 500 list. zSpace is a privately held, venture backed company located in Sunnyvale, California, and has been granted more than 25 patents for its innovative technologies. For more information, visit http://www.zspace.com, or follow on Twitter @zSpace.

About IlliniCloud

IlliniCloud is a non-profit tech cooperative of school districts across the country that provide schools with the means to operate smoothly, efficiently, and safely for the benefit of the teachers and students.

IlliniCloud offers massive scalable computing resources, spread across multiple data centers and next-generation networking infrastructure. Software as a Service offered include lecture capturing, online meeting services and data integration services. For information about this and other services, please visit http://www.illinicloud.org or by emailing: info(at)illinicloud(dot)org.