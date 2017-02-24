Fortress Deck™ Announces 2017 Distribution Plans

Today, Fortress Deck™, an innovator in the decking industry, announced 2017 distribution plans throughout the central United States. Starting in January, Fortress Deck’s™ Infinity™ Decking and HULK™ Clips and Fasteners will be available in most of the central United States through distributors Hallmark Building Supplies, Inc., Mid-States Wholesale Company and JM Thomas Forest Products.

“Fortress Deck™ is excited to expand its presence in the Central United States,” Gary Smith, National Sales Manager at Fortress Deck™, said. “This is a competitive market, and customer reception in this region has proven strong demand for our innovative product offerings. We have partnered with some of the region’s leading distributors and are confident these partnership will deliver results to customers down the channel.”

In January, Hallmark Building Supplies, Inc. opened a new division to focus on the distribution of Fortress Deck™ products in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. The business will be supported by distribution centers in St. Louis, Missouri; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Dallas, Texas with planned expansions of the Chicago, Illinois and Houston, Texas areas.

“We were so impressed with not only the product but with the story of the how the product came to life. The inability of the current US composite market to perform in the harsh climates of South Africa created a need for a better deck product. This lead to the development of the Infinity™ product line of deck products. The synergies between our two companies and the passion for providing quality and style were a perfect fit,” Robb Buechler, Executive Vice President at Hallmark Building Supplies, Inc., said.

Mid-States Wholesale Company who is already a distributor of OZCO Building Products and Fortress Railing Products™ —two other Fortress Building Products™ businesses — will begin Oklahoma distribution of the two Fortress Deck™ product lines, Infinity™ Decking and HULK™ Clips and Fasteners.

“Mid-States’ experience in composite decking spans some of the industry’s biggest brands, but we have never seen a product like Infinity™ before,” Mark Musgrove, Product Manager at Mid-States Wholesales Company, said. “The dense, bamboo and recycled plastic core with a 360 cap is a combination built for longevity, and the boards are beautiful. We are confident it will have a huge impact in Oklahoma and wanted to be the ones to take it to market.”

JM Thomas Forest Products was a part of the soft launch of the Fortress Deck business in 2016. JM Thomas has already begun to establish a network of lumberyards and deck builders that are promoting Infinity Decking and Hulk Clips and Fasteners. Even with a limited launch in 2016, the products have been well-received in the Colorado market with high expectations for the full launch in 2017.

“The variegated color and matte texture of the post sleeves and Modern Rail have a hit in the Colorado market,” Scott Gates, Purchasing Manager at JM Thomas Forest Products, said. “The Stair Tread and unique distressed hardwood surface are also getting lots of attention as these products have never been available to this market.”

Fortress Deck™ Infinity™ Decking and HULK™ Clips & Fasteners adds to the growing list of products offered by Fortress Building Products™, which includes railing, fence, pergola and other exterior focused building products. To learn more, visit http://www.FortressDeck.com

About Fortress Deck

Fortress Deck™ is the newest member of Fortress Building Products™, a privately held, family of innovative building product solution providers. Fortress Building Products™ boasts nearly 50 years of combined experience in building products supply and design. Fortress Building Products™ is comprised of Fortress Railing Products™, Fortress Fence Products™, OZCO Building Products™ and Fortress Deck™. Fortress Building Products™ is based in the Dallas, Texas area with extensive product distribution throughout North America and expansion occurring to many other global markets. A young, innovative and entrepreneurial culture is alive and well at Fortress Building Products™ where the team is always looking for ways to lead our industries forward. Learn more at http://www.FortressBP.com or http://www.FortressDeck.com.