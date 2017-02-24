Introducing Symmetry – a unique, round recessed ceiling luminaire

For the first time ever we have crafted a round luminous form that not only breaks up ceiling scapes, but also breaks barriers to offer tunable lighting as it has never been offered before. The elegant, exclusive lens encompasses a gentle concave profile with a graceful, shallow dome (in the center) to provide a different aesthetic from the typical dome ceiling fixture. The Symmetry LED series includes three models for a variety of operations – the Tunable White LED model, the Over-Bed Patient Room model, and the General Use Ambient model.

While balancing the circadian clock is vital to health and wellbeing, only a select few light sources and light levels actually increase the potential for circadian-effective light exposure in architectural spaces. The need for this exposure is especially critical in healthcare applications, as well as other environments where we spend significant periods of the day indoors (offices and classrooms). Symmetry was designed to meet this need as an advanced tunable luminaire. Illuminated with a 5-LED-channel controllable system capable of 1650K-8000K at 90CRI along with a full color gamut of saturated colors, Symmetry is dimmable via 0-10V or DMX-RDM to 1%.

Symmetry’s 3-setting over-bed model is the industry’s most advanced healthcare over-bed luminaire to date, with ambient and exam light levels, 0-10V dimming to 1%, and an optional night light. Ranging from 30 Foot Candles of ambient light up to 100FC of exam high level lighting means this fixture serves any patient room or treatment room space. The ability to switch to an amber mode for night lighting and observation is key to minimizing sleep disturbances for patients. If a nurse call system is available, Visa Lighting can pair this fixture with a Low Voltage Patient Control device option that would offer the patient control of their own dimmable ambient and night lighting. The 90CRI option makes a doctor’s perception of skin color more easily readable.

The third model in the series is a general use ambient model offering 3 color temperature options (3000K to 4000K), integral 0-10V dimming down to 1%, and an integral emergency option. The frosted acrylic lens is glare free with LEDs mounted along the inside perimeter creating a glow along the surface of the lens providing pleasant, glare free illumination. The unique aesthetic, innovative performance, and quality design makes these fixtures relevant for any interior environment ranging from the newest contemporary styles to traditional applications.

The stunning 44” diameter recessed series is suitable for drywall and T-bar grid ceiling systems. LED power supplies are located within the housing and accessible below the ceiling. Symmetry is a sealed construction, hospital grade fixture with options such as anti-microbial finishes and dimming via DALI to 5%. Created and tested to the high-quality standards that are Visa Lighting’s hallmark, these innovative round luminaires are made in America and include a 5-year warranty.

