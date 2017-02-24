Laveer Capital Management, LLC “The continuing shift from brick-and-mortar retail sales to e-commerce is not only undeniable but drastic.” - Dudley Beyler -- Laveer Capital Management

Laveer Growth Capital, joined by JOLA Capital Advisors and Topping Capital, today announced they have led a $100k investment in delivery startup Shurpa.

Shurpa is a business-to-business Chicago-based logistics platform that is reinventing the e-commerce supply chain. Shurpa is changing the way online purchases are delivered by using software to harness excess capacity in freight and local couriers.

“The continuing shift from brick-and-mortar retail sales to e-commerce is not only undeniable but drastic,” said Dudley Beyler, Founder of Laveer Growth Capital. “Shurpa provides an elegant white label delivery solution, managing the customer experience from front-end consumer-facing technology to the physical product delivery. Shurpa helps businesses offer a high-touch delivery solution to compete with the Amazons of the world.”

A recent U.S. Ecommerce Retail Growth Report projected that more than eight million e-commerce packages were shipped in 2016 and such shipments are projected to grow by over 17% in 2017. FedEx and UPS have increased prices over 75% since 2007, yet struggle to meet changing consumer behaviors. Amazon is attempting to address this by building its own delivery network. We believe Shurpa is uniquely positioned to better serve independent e-commerce merchants.

“There is a lot of focus and attention on e-commerce fulfillment which has created an environment for significant disruption in the evolution of courier and delivery services,” said John Lawrence, President and Managing Member of JOLA Capital Advisors. “We believe Shurpa has tremendous potential to be a leader in this evolution given their ability to create an overall superior consumer experience.”

“We’re all looking forward to seeing Shurpa continuing to grow in a way that changes how packages are delivered,” says Rob Topping, Founder of Topping Capital. “We’re excited to participate in this investment in Shurpa and want to thank Laveer for its leadership in structuring a transaction that will have a positive impact on Shurpa, the e-commerce delivery system and the local Chicago economy.”

“Consumer demand for visibility and control over their deliveries is rising fast, in a market dominated by a handful of stubborn players,” said Shurpa founder and CEO Ben Fornell. “We feel there is a unique opportunity to change the way online purchases are delivered by combining a network of existing logistics resource via software.” Fornell added that the capital would go to hiring an additional operations resource and powering the company to cash flow break-even.

About Laveer Growth Capital

Laveer Growth Capital, LLC offers flexible financing solutions for early stage growth companies. Like any other business, these companies face financial challenges. Yet the market currently addresses these challenges with limited product offerings. Laveer takes a different approach. We work with companies to learn their objectives and pain points and then tailor a financing solution that works for both parties. We understand the timing and cost sensitivities of young, high growth businesses and work closely with the founders to establish trust and provide capital in a manner that serves the needs of both the company and the founder.Learn more about Laveer Growth Capital.

About JOLA Capital Advisors

JOLA Capital Advisors, LLC is an investment and advisory firm that deploys capital in early stage companies. JOLA Capital also provides advisory and consulting services to various clients including hedge funds and private equity funds. JOLA Capital is continuously evaluating investment opportunities, and prides itself on its ability to provide guidance and advice to its portfolio companies to help them continue to grow their businesses. Learn more at JOLA Capital Advisors.

About Topping Capital

Topping Capital, LLC is a strategic adviser of alternative solutions and a merchant bank to small businesses. Topping Capital is a believer in #freeform investing where money migrates to the best investment opportunities and management teams. Through a public-private hybrid fund structure Topping Capital allocates approximately half of capital to niche strategy hedge funds and the remainder to emerging stage growth companies at an "inflection point" (beyond idea/concept and project/product phases) where capital - both human and dollars - helps reduce failure rate probability and accelerate growth. Learn more about Topping Capital.

About Shurpa

Shurpa is a startup based in Chicago, IL that is changing the way online purchases are delivered. By combining excess capacity in freight and local couriers, we are re-inventing the small parcel supply chain for speed, and offering consumers an unprecedented level of visibility and control over their deliveries. At the core of our business is powerful software and a commitment to constantly keep building. We have matchless quality control with a delivery exception rate of 0.03% and offer same-day service for Chicagoland as well as next-day service to NYC and San Francisco. Learn more about Shurpa.