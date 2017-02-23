"Some of the best minds in sports law and management will be participating in this symposium." - David Ulich, GSD Executive Board Member

On April 13, 2017, The Foundation for Global Sports Development will host a diverse symposium on “Doping in Sport: How the Culture Might Change,” in conjunction with Pepperdine University School of Law and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP. The symposium will be held at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

Sir Philip Craven, President of the International Paralympic Committee, will provide the Keynote Presentation, which will likely include insight into his monumental decision to ban Russia from participating in the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games for allegedly violating international doping rules. Sir Philip’s decision to ban Russian athletes from competing in the Paralympics was significant as it followed the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Russia to compete in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

In two afternoon panels moderated by ESPN Investigative Journalist, T.J. Quinn, leading anti-doping regulators, sports attorneys, team executives, arbitrators, journalists, and athletes will discuss their experiences, research and questions on practical, political, legal and ethical concerns related to doping, doping control, and what this means for the future of sport. To learn more about the panelists participating in the symposium please visit http://www.globalsportsdevelopment.org.

“We are incredibly honored to have Sir Philip join us for this symposium. His display of leadership during the 2016 Rio Paralympics was nothing short of courageous and I know many people are interested to learn what factors played into his decision," said Dr. Steven Ungerleider, Executive Board Member for GSD. "Some of the best minds in sports law and management will be participating in this symposium,” added GSD Executive Board Member, David Ulich. “We are eager to see what new and groundbreaking realizations surface from these discussions, which promise to be lively and engaging." For the full schedule and to register for the symposium please visit http://dopinginsports2017.eventbrite.com.

About Global Sports Development

Working closely with international sports federations, generous donors and committed athletes, The Foundation for Global Sports Development promotes sportsmanship, education, fair play and ethics among the world's youth. The Foundation gives special emphasis to groups and communities that are most in need or most underserved by current programs, including women, minorities and youth in areas where the risk of delinquency is particularly high. Visit http://www.globalsportsdevelopment.org to learn more.

About Sheppard Mullin Richter and Hampton LLP

Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with 780 attorneys in 15 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the U.S., the firm's clients include more than half of the Fortune 100. For more information, please visit http://www.sheppardmullin.com.