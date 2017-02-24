This perfect score is reflective of Villa’s core mission, which is making people better – both our internal staff and our guests.

The Minnesota Department of Health awarded The Villa at Osseo a deficiency-free rating during its annual survey on February 9, 2017. The community is located at 501 2nd St SE, Osseo, MN 55369 and was bought by Villa Healthcare in August 2013.

The average Minnesota-based facility usually receives seven deficiencies or tags per survey. The Villa at Osseo boasts zero citations from the Minnesota Department of Health.

“We are thrilled to receive our first deficiency-free survey at Osseo,” said Kristi Umberger, Administrator of The Villa at Osseo. “This perfect score is reflective of Villa’s core mission, which is making people better – both our internal staff and our guests.”

The surveys are unannounced in order to accurately gauge the quality of care and service administered by the community to its residents. The survey team looks at a variety of components before assigning a score, such as the interaction between guests and staff, care provided by the nursing staff and the overall facility environment.

“I could not be more proud of our Osseo team. Our staff continues to deliver the highest standards of medical care to our guests coupled with providing the small conveniences and comforts of home. We truly are redefining the idea of transitional care,” said Umberger.

The Villa at Osseo recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation, which included the grand opening of a modern Transitional Care Unit that houses a state-of-the-art rehabilitation gym. The community also plans to unveil additions and renovations to its Long-Term Care Unit this summer.

The Osseo community also earned recognition last year when it received a Bronze National Quality Award from the American Health Care Association (AHCA). This award denotes the facility’s continued commitment to performance and quality improvements on multiple levels. The Villa at Osseo has also applied for the Silver National Quality Award, which will be announced this summer.

