RealTruck Creates Culture and Engagement Specialist Position

RealTruck.com is excited to announce the creation of a new and innovative position: culture and engagement specialist. The position was created specifically for Lacey Guck, who previously worked as a digital marketing specialist for the company. Guck identified a need for a full-time culture specialist, focused on serving employees and the community and proposed the position to executive leadership.

"As we continue to grow, culture remains a key focus across the company," said Guck. "A full-time culture position enables adequate support of our core values and encourages employees' growth and development, while maintaining professional relationships with customers, vendors, and the local community."

As culture and engagement specialist, Guck has three major responsibilities:

Oversee the Dream Manager program: The Dream Manager program helps employees set dreams and goals, and develop a path to achieve them. The aim is to shape employees' futures by helping them sharpen their focus on personal and professional-development goals.

Ambassador of the seven core values: Guck works with the culture team to help drive culture initiatives and support the seven core values.

Community Liaison: In this role, Guck represents RealTruck within the community and helps build community relationships.

"I have a passion for people and absolutely love this position," said Guck. "I'm devoted to working with the employees who make RealTruck a great place to work and enjoy helping them achieve their goals. This position is my dream job."

RealTruck is dedicated to its employees' professional growth and development, and is committed to providing resources and services that help them grow.

