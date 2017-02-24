Don Deeva® Nail Varnish “Getting your ‘Mojo’ back, after jail is essential and very empowering. It can start with the small things like nice hair, great nails and a good outfit. These are things you are deprived of behind bars and don’t know if you will ever have again.

Danette Marie Addeo of Fort Lauderdale FL, creator of highly successful indie nail lacquer brand, Don Deeva®, turned an unexpected bump on the road of life into an entrepreneurial endeavor which has not only turned her life back around but given her means to help other previously incarcerated ladies do the same. After a stint behind bars, several years ago, for a nonviolent charge stemming from association with a "bad-boy" boyfriend, (an all too common scenario for women caught up in the criminal justice system), Addeo hit the ground running upon her release. She attributes successful integration back into free society, and subsequent creation of her nail polish business, largely to the Ladies Empowerment Action Program (LEAP) organization based in Miami, Florida. "They gave me the tools, confidence and empowerment I needed to start my own business, rebuild my former sense of self and basically reclaim my life after some very poor choices reduced me from Italian Princess to inmate, overnight. Now I want to do what I can to pay it forward," says Danette referring to the LEAP program.

The catalyst for the Florida Nail-Varnish Guru's own positive transition from myriad personal problems, to successful entrepreneur came through nail art and by way of the online "Polish Community." Now that she has a dazzling future in polish, Danette is donating all kinds of nail lacquer and nail care product to the women LEAPing back into society. It may seem minor to an average person but beautiful nails are a huge self esteem booster for women who have had everything taken away.It's one element of a put-together look that can help a lady take steps toward gaining the confidence to re-enter the job market and become a functioning member of society once again. Every little bit can count after life has dealt a rough blow. "Getting your 'Mojo' back, after jail is essential and very empowering. It can start with the small things like nice hair, great nails and a good outfit. These are things you are deprived of behind bars and don't know if you will ever have again. If I can help give that to women going through what I went through, it's the least I can do," says Danette.

Danette Addeo and her company, Don Deeva®, are donating her beautiful nail products to, LEAP, (Ladies Empowerment Action Program), and will be speaking to recently released women via video and Skype about cultivating and developing their dreams and about how to turn ideas into reality as she has done. Addeo says, "The mistakes previously incarcerated women have made, which landed them in jail in the first place, myself included, are part of our past and we must be honest about that reality in order to fully recover and move forward with our lives. My message to the women is, yes, it is difficult to come clean about having been in jail and there will be rejection when you put the truth out there, but accountability is key. For me personally, Nail Art was my inspiration and I want to share the concept of how what inspires you is the catalyst to recovery. Every difficulty has made me the strong business person I am today. If I can do it, with of course the great guidance from amazing organizations like LEAP, other women can too!" Addeo is all about empowering women, one polish at a time.

DON DEEVA® :: http://www.thedondeeva.com

Ladies Empowerment Action Program - LEAP: http://www.leapforladies.org