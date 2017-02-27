In Julie Stautland’s new book, Trauma Queen ($15.49, paperback, 9781498468732, $7.99, eBook, 9781498468749) readers will learn that God's saving grace is for everyone. No matter what someone has done, or no matter how damaged someone may feel, God's love can completely heal and restore. This gift of salvation and restoration is for everyone who accepts it. Giving Jesus your life is actually getting your life back. Only total surrender of our lives to Jesus will give us the self-esteem, security and significance that we all seek.

Stautland says, “Not everyone has experienced eating disorders, sexual abuse, depression or suicide thoughts, but many people, like myself, hide behind a mask for the public. We pretend to be something that we are not because we are afraid of revealing our true selves. We try to control our lives and yet we fail miserably. By sharing my own enormous insecurities, I pray that others will connect with my story and be encouraged to hand over the control of their lives to God. We don't need to wear a mask when our self-esteem, security and significance is founded on God's unconditional love.”

Julie Stautland spent 9 nine years as a youth leader in her church during the '90s. She was a motivational speaker for 5 years in elementary and high schools, sharing her story and speaking on the theme of making positive choices. During that time, she was also an itinerant speaker in churches, youth groups, women's ministries and conferences. For the past 16 years, she has taken a break to homeschool her two daughters. She is now preparing for a new season to, once again, bring hope to the discouraged and wounded.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Trauma Queen through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

