12th Annual RBMA Quest Marketing Awards to be Revealed in March

The Radiology Business Management Association will select the 2017 Quest Award winners for excellence in radiology marketing programs at the annual Building Better Radiology Marketing Programs conference, held this year from March 5 to 7 at the Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas. Nine awards are given out in five categories. They are:



Patient Marketing, a category focused on brand development, communications, collateral and techniques used to build public awareness of the practice.

Physician Marketing, a business-to-business category that depicts communications, collateral and techniques used to engage the referring physician.

Cause-related Marketing, a category for marketing campaigns partnered with a charity or cause that has delivered tangible and mutual benefits to both parties.

Digital Marketing, a category recognizing the best use of electronic media used to promote your brand, products and services.

The People’s Choice Award, a final category where the winner is chosen onsite by the attendees at the Building Better Radiology Marketing Programs conference.

Two awards are given for each of the first four categories – one award for campaigns with a budget of over $5,000 and one award for campaigns with a budget of under $5,000. The People’s Choice Award is a single award given to a campaign of any budget.

With the exception of the People’s Choice Award, the judging of the entries is completed by a pre-selected panel of radiology and marketing professionals. All judges are volunteers and must commit to attending the Building Better Radiology Marketing Programs conference in person and being present onsite for the judging beginning at 7 p.m. on March 5.

“The Quest awards are among the most prestigious in radiology marketing because they are national awards selected by a panel of peers who deeply understand this area of health care marketing,” said Dianne Keene, director of Business Development & Marketing for Northside Radiology Associates in Atlanta, who helped organize this year’s meeting. “We encourage anyone interested in learning from the best of the best in radiology marketing to attend this year’s Building Better Radiology Marketing Programs conference and view the winning campaigns and runners up in person.”

To learn more about the Building Better Radiology Marketing Programs event, visit rbma.org/BBRMP. Onsite registration opens at the Worthington Renaissance Forth Worth Hotel on March 5, 2017. Last year’s campaign winners can be viewed online at rbma.org/Quest_Award_Winners.

About RBMA

Founded in 1968, the Radiology Business Management Association is a national not-for-profit association providing members with applied business information and intelligence applicable in any radiology setting. RBMA represents more than 2,300 radiology practice managers and other radiology business professionals. Its aggregate influence extends to more than 24,000 radiologic technologists and 26,000 administrative staff and physicians. RBMA is the leading professional organization for radiology business management and is recognized for its radiology-specific educational programs, products and services, publications and data. The resources and solutions RBMA offers its members and the broader health care community are helping to shape the profession’s future.