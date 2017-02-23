StorageMart Nearly Doubles London Storage Options

Joining three other London storage locations, StorageMart proudly announced today the acquisition of two recently constructed self storage facilities in the heart of London, Ontario. Located on Wonderland Road N and Wharncliffe Road S, the new properties add more than 128,000 square feet of rentable square feet to the London StorageMart family, nearly doubling the available space in the area. That means customers now have an additional 1,275 storage units to choose from to find exactly what they need.

Adding conveniently located options was important for this expansion. “We know that convince is a top priority for our residential, student, and business storage customers,” said StorageMart President, Cris Burnam, referencing how Wharncliffe and Wonderland are major roads easily accessible from around London. “We aim to make the self storage process as easy as possible for our customers and that starts by selecting locations that are easily accessible.”

Formerly Can-Stor Self Storage, the properties were recently built within the last decade and offer a wide variety of modern self storage amenities like climate controlled space and PIN-access perimeter fencing, both of which fall perfectly in line with the high standards set by StorageMart. Customers can expect to see the familiar StorageMart branding at both locations coming soon.

With gated access, well-lit facilities, and video cameras, storage shoppers can set their minds at ease choosing any London StorageMart for their climate controlled or drive up storage needs. The rental process is easy from start to finish at StorageMart. Customers can find and rent an available unit on the company website in less than five minutes, saving time at check-in.

About StorageMart

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, Missouri and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for three generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean and friendly service to each and every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home. In 2016, the company donated more than $142,000.00 to charities, in addition to donating over $350,000 in free rent to local organizations throughout the US and Canada. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.