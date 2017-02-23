Vendavo The conference session leaders are some of the best in the business and we look forward to the high energy environment.

Successful businesses know intelligent pricing practices enhance profit margins, but how to achieve pricing excellence in the digital economy is part art and part science. To assist pricing practitioners, finance leaders and sales professionals learn new strategies and master new technologies, Vendavo, a leading provider of margin and profit optimization solutions, will host Profit Summit April 4-6 in Miami.

“Profit Summit is a unique opportunity for any professional contributing to the profitable growth of their organization to learn from renowned industry thought leaders and hear success stories from their peers,” said Bruno Slosse, president and CEO of Vendavo. “The conference session leaders are some of the best in the business and we look forward to the high energy environment.”

The event kicks off on April 4 with 3 elective, pre-conference workshops. Industry leader and Chief Value Officer, Thales, Stephan Liozu, Ph.D. will lead workshop 1, Change Agent in Pricing Certification. Combining the latest theoretical science on change management and leadership, participants are required to bring real-life pricing project information to build a proprietary change roadmap.

Interactive pre-conference workshops 2 and 3 will be led by Vendavo experts on Fundamentals of Pricing Strategy and Value Based Pricing.

On April 5 and 6, more than 40 breakout sessions will be held, in addition to group keynotes. Solution Sessions will feature high-level industry best practice topics that span all areas of pricing. Expert Sessions will focus on technical how-to’s and product use-cases. Conference speakers include experts from PwC, Bain & Company, Deloitte and Simon Kucher & Partners as well as Vendavo and Vendavo customers.

Available to all conference attendees is the Partner Lounge. Offering the chance for important networking, the hospitality area also features a technology showcase from Vendavo and the company’s partners as well as 1:1 meeting rooms.

Profit Summit will take place at Turnberry Isle Resort, located in between Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, FL. The full conference agenda is available online. Registration is now open; the early bird discount ends February 28.

