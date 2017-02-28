eHealthcare Leadership Awards Acquired by Plain-English Media

The eHealthcare Leadership Awards program is the unquestioned leader in honoring healthcare digital communications.

Plain-English Media, the parent company of eHealthcare Strategy & Trends, is pleased to announce that it has recently acquired the eHealthcare Leadership Awards from Health Care Communications of Rye, NY. The annual competition gives healthcare organizations of all sizes the opportunity to shine the spotlight on their successful digital marketing and communications initiatives.

The move reunites the Awards with the publisher of the eHealthcare Strategy & Trends website and newsletter. “It made sense to bring the two back together,” says Matt Humphrey, founder and president of Plain-English Media. “Both the Awards and the publication showcase leading healthcare organizations and how they are successfully leveraging digital channels to drive strategic goals. We're excited to continue the work of recognizing and sharing success stories from leading healthcare organizations.”

The Awards, now in their 18th year, are judged by experienced digital marketers from hospitals, health systems, and a wide variety of other healthcare organizations, as well as marketing service providers. In 2016, over 900 entries competed for platinum, gold, silver, and distinction honors. The Awards focus on digital functionality, with an emphasis on ease of use. There are 15 award categories and 17 group classifications, so that organizations compete only against others of comparable type, size, and resources.

The 2017 award winners will be announced at the 21st Annual Healthcare Internet Conference in Austin, TX, October 23-25. Mark Gothberg, who founded the Awards and eHealthcare Strategy & Trends, will serve as chairman emeritus and senior advisor of the eHealthcare Leadership Awards this year.

"Since Health Care Communications first launched the awards 18 years ago, the program has grown tremendously and became the unquestioned leader in honoring healthcare digital communications. I fully expect that the program will continue this success and add even greater value to those who enter and those who support the awards,” notes Gothberg.

The entry deadline is June 30. Additional information and entry materials are available at:

http://www.strategichealthcare.com/awards

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Plain-English Media

Plain-English Media, LLC, is an independent publishing company based in Alameda, CA. The company provides authoritative, clear, and practical guidance that helps readers advance their professional careers and helps healthcare organizations succeed. The Plain-English Health Care division publishes eHealthcare Strategy & Trends and Strategic Health Care Marketing. The company also produces events and provides lead generation and advertising opportunities to select vendors.