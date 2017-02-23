Extreme Kleaner We are very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to partner with Orgill. We enjoy working alongside of local store owners from around the nation and helping them promote their small business. -Samuel Burlum, President / CEO

Orgill Distributors recently approved Extreme Energy Solutions Inc., as a drop ship vendor, which allowed for Extreme to participate in Orgill’s Spring/Summer Buying Convention, held in New Orleans on February 16-18, 2017. Several locally owned independent stores in attendance signed up to offer Extreme Kleaner in their store. Extreme Kleaner will be made available to consumers through selected independent retail locations affiliated with Orgill.

Orgill Distributors is the largest independently owned hardlines distributor providing retailers with over 75,000 product choices both domestically as well as internationally, with locations in over 60 other countries. Founded in 1847, Orgill continues to provide inventory and retail services to a host of locally owned independent hardware stores, lumber yards, building centers, and other retailers related to the home service industry. Orgill calls Memphis, Tennessee home to its corporate center.

Orgill addresses and services the hardware store industry differently than other competitors in the hardware supply space; for it is not a co-operative warehouse. Part of the ongoing success Orgill has achieved is due to its retailer support model, one which aims to assist local store owners in building their own brand identity, versus tying their local store to a national name plate.

So it is no wonder why Extreme Energy Solutions Inc., with its product Extreme Kleaner, is such a good fit in partnering with Orgill. As part of Extreme Kleaner’s early adopter’s promotional program, Extreme Energy Solutions teams up with each independent locally owned store to spread the message of why it is important for consumers to “buy local.” Extreme provides a series of marketing and advertising promotions with the intent of helping each store increase its foot traffic, letting potential customers know that they can get Extreme Kleaner at a selected independently owned local business in their region.

Extreme has launched its marketing campaign to help promote Extreme Kleaner, including a series of print and media advertising, social media campaigns, motorsports marketing campaigns, and new video content highlighting the two available formulas: Extreme Kleaner Multi-Purpose Cleaner-Degreaser and Glass, Tile and More formula. You can find a store location near you, by visiting http://extremekleaner.com/where-to-buy/

“We are very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to partner with Orgill. We enjoy working alongside of local store owners from around the nation and helping them promote their small business. I am glad they are giving Extreme Kleaner a chance to show the product is a performer. We have found working with Orgill’s team to be very helpful and knowledgeable,” commented Samuel K. Burlum, CEO and President of Extreme Energy Solutions, Inc., the parent company of Extreme Kleaner.

Burlum added, “For 2017, we are in the process of organizing another Extreme Kleaner Tour of Stores, which will now include stops and promotional awareness at selected locally owned retail store locations.”

The Extreme Energy Solutions Extreme Kleaner Sales and Promotions team will be dispatched over the road nationwide, delivering the message of how important it is to support your local family owned business, while introducing new environmentally friendly and sustainable products that are “made in the USA,” to be available to consumers via local partnered retailers.

Extreme Kleaner is a non-toxic, biodegradable, cleaner-degreaser manufactured in the United States, originating from the Garden State, where it is packaged for consumers around the nation. Extreme Kleaner was first offered online, advertised and sold on Amazon. In 2013, local retailers began to offer the green cleaner in the Northeast. By year end of 2015, Extreme Kleaner was made available in other hardware chains, auto parts stores, and food stores coast to coast at selected locations in selected states. 2016 brought multiple new opportunities for the product to be made available to more consumers, including the launch of Extreme Kleaner in both a number of co-ops and larger big box retailers. 2017 opens with the launch of Extreme Kleaner in Menard’s. Orgill now joins the ranks as the latest retailer group to now offer Extreme Kleaner.

Extreme Kleaner is now available in a number of selected independently owned retailer locations nationwide, including many hardware stores, auto parts stores, grocery markets, and variety stores. Brand stores that now offer Extreme Kleaner include: Hardware Hank’s; Trustworthy Hardware, Golden Rule Lumber, Ranch and Pet Supply, other stores affiliated with United Hardware, selected NAPA Auto Parts, selected Ace Hardware stores, selected True Value Hardware stores, stores affiliated with C&S Wholesale Grocers, Menard’s, and now stores affiliated with Orgill distributors.

A portion of every sale of Extreme Kleaner is dedicated toward assisting local and/or regional causes. Former causes which received the benefit of this initiative include Project Help, a cause aimed at helping to eradicate Veteran Homelessness; STEM Education, the performing arts, and non-profit educational forums for environmental and economic sustainability. The product’s parent company, Extreme Energy Solutions has also helped sponsor local 5k runs for many good causes.

Extreme Kleaner is the proud sponsor of the #92 Sportsman Modified and veteran driver Tommy Vigh Jr. Extreme Kleaner has also made major inroads within the racing community, where more racing teams in the Northeast prefer Extreme Kleaner to deal with caked on dirt and grime after hard nights of door to door competition.

Extreme Kleaner has been the focus of many positive press write-ups and media publications including, but not limited to, being spotlighted in Natural Awakenings magazine, featured on Today in America, and on Central Valley Talk. Extreme Kleaner representatives have been seen at commercial/wholesale buying markets around the country related to hardware chain co-ops.

To find out how Extreme Kleaner can work for you, take a moment to view this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7DexvWZBGQ or go to http://www.ExtremeKleaner.com for more free, how to cleaning tips for at home, office, or shop.