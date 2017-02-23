Healthy Origins Astaxanthin Products Receive the NAXA Verified Seal

Healthy Origins Natural Astaxanthin Achieves the NAXA Verified Seal Independent third party testing is crucial to helping build consumer confidence.

Today the Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association (NAXA) announced that Healthy Origins® astaxanthin products have qualified for the NAXA verification seal. Healthy Origins sources its natural astaxanthin from Algatechnologies AstaPure® line. The NAXA Verification Program (NAVP) involves testing products to verify they contain natural algae astaxanthin derived from Haematococcus pluvialis algae.

“This rigorous third party analysis confirms that the source of the astaxanthin in Healthy Origins astaxanthin is from Haematococcus pluvialis algae,” said Scott Steinford, NAXA President.

“Independent third party testing is crucial to helping build consumer confidence,” said Barry Eby, CEO Healthy Origins. “We pride ourselves on only sourcing from reputable suppliers and achieving the NAXA verified seal reinforces that commitment.”

Natural astaxanthin derived from Haematococcus pluvialis is the only type of astaxanthin that has been clinically proven to have health benefits in human studies. Numerous studies from around the world have established the use of natural astaxanthin derived from Haematococcus pluvialis as a potent antioxidant with proven human health benefits including joint and tendon health, skin health, brain and eye health.

###

About NAXA

NAXA is a 501c(6) nonprofit trade association of the world's highest quality manufacturers, growers and marketers of natural algae astaxanthin, derived from Haematococcus pluvialis. NAXA is dedicated to educating the public and dietary supplement industry about the health benefits of Natural Astaxanthin and the major differences between sources. Learn more at Astaxanthin.org.

About Algatech

Algatech is an expert in developing and producing active ingredients sourced from microalgae. The company is a world-leading supplier of AstaPure® natural astaxanthin, derived from non-GMO microalgae grown in sustainable, environmentally green, closedcultivation systems that harness the power of natural sunlight. AstaPure® ingredients are extracted using supercritical CO2 technology, which obtains astaxanthin in an oleoresin form with no solvent residues. With full control over the production process, Algatech is able to track every batch of its astaxanthin throughout the supply chain, ensuring full traceability and transparency. Algatech is a founding member of the Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association (NAXA), and holds Kosher, Halal, ISO 9001/2000, HACCP and GMP international accreditations.

About Healthy Origins

Healthy Origins® was founded in 1996 with a simple but challenging mission statement: "to provide a healthy value from reliable origins." Healthy Origins® is a Pittsburgh based distributor of nutritional supplements. We provide top quality products from some of the most reputable suppliers in the world. Most of our active ingredients are patented branded ingredients manufactured by reputable suppliers who are leaders in their respective fields.