Signifyd Joins Salesforce Partner Program to Drive Customer Success

Signifyd today announced that it has joined the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and in-store. And now, as part of the world’s #1 CRM platform – Salesforce – brands can deliver completely unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more.

Signifyd delivers real-time machine learning to eliminate fraud, backed by a Signifyd 100% financial guarantee for Signifyd orders to help Commerce Cloud customers achieve protection from fraud as they grow their business across the United States and internationally. With Signifyd, Commerce Cloud customers eliminate manual reviews and costly shipping delays as every order is evaluated instantly. Because every Signifyd approved order is guaranteed against fraud, Signifyd customers using Commerce Cloud can accept more orders while protecting their margins against chargebacks.

The Salesforce Partner Program is the industry’s largest “born in the cloud” partner program, empowering consultants, ISVs, VARs, agencies and other partners to drive customer success using the Salesforce Customer Success Platform. Through a combination of business, technology and marketing benefits, and the world’s largest business app marketplace – the AppExchange – the Salesforce Partner Program helps partners of all sizes and industries build successful businesses that leverage the Salesforce platform.

COMMENTS ON THE NEWS:

“The world’s leading brands leverage Salesforce Commerce Cloud to deliver secure, seamless, personalized experiences for their customers across every channel,” says Signifyd’s CEO, Raj Ramanand. “We take the same approach to fraud, eliminating it in-context, real-time and with machine learning built upon decades of domain expertise. Our financial guarantee ensures Commerce Cloud merchants have a fully predictable cost for fraud that declines over time while their order acceptance rates and margins increase.”

“Everything and everyone is becoming more connected and smarter than ever before,” said Alan Bunce, VP of Product Marketing, Salesforce. “By joining the Salesforce Partner Program in support of Commerce Cloud, Signifyd is joining the world’s largest community of born-in-the-cloud partners who are committed to innovating on the Salesforce platform and driving customer success.”

ABOUT SIGNIFYD:

Signifyd was founded on the belief that e-commerce businesses should be able to grow without fear of fraud. Signifyd solves the challenges that growing e-commerce businesses persistently face: billions of dollars lost in chargebacks, customer dissatisfaction from mistaken declines, and operational costs due to tedious, manual transaction investigation. Signifyd Guaranteed Payments protect online retailers against fraud and chargebacks with a 100% financial guarantee against fraud for every approved order. Signifyd’s full-service machine-learning engine automates fraud prevention allowing businesses to increase sales and open new markets while reducing risk. Signifyd is in use by multiple companies on the Fortune 1000 and Internet Retailer Top 500 list. Signifyd was recognized as one of the 50 most innovative Fintech companies of 2016 by Forbes and is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.signifyd.com.

ABOUT SALESFORCE COMMERCE CLOUD:

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.