Panopticon Laboratories, the world’s first and only cybersecurity company for video game publishers, today announced that co-founder Matthew Cook will speak on the Fraud and Your Game Economy panel presented by Digital River at GDC 2017. He will also talk to a private audience of video game industry pros at an event sponsored by Sheppard Mullin and GP Bullhound. Cook, who is widely recognized as one of the leading voices on video game cybersecurity, will discuss account hijacking, fraud prevention and ways to mitigate other forms of unethical and illegal activity harming player experience and publisher revenues.

Details of GDC speaking events include:



Wednesday, March 1, 11:00am - 12:00pm: Fraud and Your Game Economy (Presented by Digital River) Room 2011, West Hall

Tuesday, February 28, 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.: Sheppard Mullin and GP Bullhound annual Game Developers Conference Reception (invitation only)

“The video game industry is finally coming to terms with what we’ve known for years, that the economics of online games are lucrative targets with very little resistance for those motivated to cause harm,” said Matthew Cook, Panopticon Labs co-founder. “As a life-long gamer before a security specialist, I am disheartened by the attacks targeting all forms of games. It is my hope that discussions such as those at GDC will escalate the motivation of publishers and developers to find long-term fixes to what will be a long-term problem.”

2016 was a transformational year for cyberattacks and fraud targeting video games. In March, Valve’s Steam Platform was attacked by Steam Stealer malware, resulting in 77,000 accounts being “hacked and pillaged” each month. In July, within days of its launch, Pokémon Go experienced its first hack, in addition to being flooded with bots that overwhelmed the servers. Finally, in November, Electronic Arts announced that hackers had stolen $15M to $18M in coins from FIFA over 2 years.

“We’ve spent a lot of time educating the market on the various threats to online video games since attending GDC last year,” said Amy Szabo, co-founder of Panopticon Labs. “We’re encouraged by how far we’ve come in a year with awareness and in publishers publicly stating enhanced security as an objective.”

Panopticon Laboratories is the first and only in-video game cybersecurity company, built to protect online video game publishers from the financial and reputational damages that can result from cyberattack. Through proprietary technology that is uniquely focused on gameplay itself, Panopticon uses behavioral analytics and anomaly detection to set a baseline of activity for every player who participates in online play. Upon discovering anomalous behavior, Panopticon alerts publishers with more than 98 percent accuracy, along with providing recommendations for incident investigation and immediate remediation.

