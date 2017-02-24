"For us to grow nationwide, we need trusted partners like Harbor Networks.” - Lou Lindsey, ESCO Director of Sales and Marketing

ESCO Technologies, LLC announced that it has partnered with Harbor Networks, Inc., one of the largest communications systems integrators and managed solutions providers in the Northeast, to make Harbor Networks a Master Agent for ESCO’s CareConnect suite of entertainment and communication services geared to the senior housing market.

CareConnect is the only integrated telecommunications suite – including services such as residential and business telephone, TV, Internet and nurse call – that is specifically designed for the rapidly growing senior housing market. For example, CareConnect’s InteracTV package lets residents of senior communities access all other community services like restaurants, salons or valet service from their TV remote.

CareConnect also offers a unique “high-touch” service that sets it further apart from other entertainment, telephone and life safety solutions. The Technology Concierge is an ESCO employee who works onsite at senior communities, assisting with everything from new resident setup to day-to-day questions like how to connect a new TV.

Harbor Networks, based in Massachusetts, provides business consultation services for voice and data communications technologies. The company focuses on three key strategies: consulting, integrating and managing. As a Master Agent for ESCO, Harbor Networks will consult, sell, and implement the CareConnect solution for senior communities throughout the Northeast.

“Our customers rely on our expertise to maximize their communications infrastructure,” said Greg Bertschmann, President and CEO at Harbor Networks. “ESCO’s CareConnect solution is a unique, integrated solution for a market that’s growing by leaps and bounds, especially here in the Northeast. We’ve been providing the business side of voice and data solutions for senior living companies for years. Having ESCO’s CareConnect solution to deliver service to the resident side of the equation was a natural fit and with the unique value of the Technology Concierge it was a no-brainer.”

Lou Lindsey, ESCO’s Director of Sales and Marketing, explained that the partnership will allow ESCO to extend the reach of its services. “The managed solutions business is a personalized, handshake to handshake business,” said Lindsey. “You need someone the customer knows and trusts, and that we know and trust, who’s actually there locally to implement the services. For us to grow nationwide, we need trusted partners like Harbor Networks.”

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies is the nation's exclusive provider of an integrated suite of wholesale communications and entertainment solutions for the senior living industry through its award winning CareConnect product. The company also offers innovative telecommunications services for businesses and consumers, such as the Ubiquity Mobile cellphone service. For more information, visit careconnectbyesco.com.

About Harbor Networks

Harbor Networks is a communications systems integrator and managed solutions provider that offers business consultation services for voice and data communications technologies. Harbor Networks partners with resellers and solutions providers worldwide and has established a footprint in national and international theatres, with customers in 43 states and 15 countries.