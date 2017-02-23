SmartRecruiters Continues Expansion with New Office in Spokane

SmartRecruiters Inc., the leading provider of recruiting solutions, today announced the opening of a new office in downtown Spokane, Washington. This addition will support SmartRecruiters’ rapidly growing business in North America, and its focus will be sales operations.

In Spokane, SmartRecruiters has all of the right ingredients to build out a great software sales operation – great talent, universities and affordability. “The growth that I have seen in Spokane in the last 21 years has been incredible,” says Bob Memmer, Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales at SmartRecruiters. “I would love to see Spokane become the next Austin or Nashville – both are thriving communities with a focus on technology, and neither grew up that way. With all of the young talent in the area from several universities, Spokane is ready to take a step forward in becoming more tech-savvy. This new SmartRecruiters office will open so many doors for the community and the company – it is a win-win for everyone.”

The new Spokane office is expected to open in March with about ten employees and will grow from there to support SmartRecruiters growth. The office will comprise a mix of software sales professionals, sales development representatives, renewals professionals, pre-sales engineers and marketing and professional services team members.

The expansion follows strong demand for SmartRecruiters’ Talent Acquisition Suite. Over the past two years, SmartRecruiters has acquired more than 700 customers, including VISA, Alcoa, Skechers, BIC and other well-known and successful companies.

SmartRecruiters has recently expanded its leadership team in Europe and announced the acquisition of Berlin-based data science startup Jobspotting. With offices across the globe and over 700 customers, SmartRecruiters is changing the talent acquisition industry with its focus on accelerating the replacement of legacy enterprise applicant tracking systems.

“We are very excited to expand our team once again and open a new office in Spokane,” said Jerome Ternynck, SmartRecruiters’ Founder and CEO. “SmartRecruiters is growing globally at a rapid rate and is eager and ready to meet the hiring needs of companies all over the world.”

About SmartRecruiters:

SmartRecruiters was founded in 2010 with the mission to help organizations succeed through great hires. The company has 700+ customers and offices across Europe and North America. Investors include Mayfield, Salesforce Ventures and Insight Venture Partners. Its latest investment round was $30M in June 2016 by Insight Venture Partners.

SmartRecruiters’ Talent Acquisition Suite is used by high-performance organizations for hiring the best candidates. It has full functionality for recruitment marketing and collaborative hiring built on a modern cloud platform with an open marketplace for third-party recruitment services. Unlike the first-generation applicant tracking systems it replaces, SmartRecruiters provides an amazing candidate experience. Companies like Visa, Skechers, Atlassian, Equinox, and Alcoa use SmartRecruiters to make recruiting a competitive advantage.