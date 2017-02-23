Powered by Paper to Disrupt This Year’s South by Southwest Trade Show

We are thrilled to exhibit at SXSW to show surprising uses of paper and packaging materials. Our featured exhibits go far beyond the traditional printed page or four-cornered box.

Innovations on display in the Powered by Paper gallery, made possible with paper and packaging materials, highlight modern creativity and solutions at the intersection of design and digital. The exhibit, produced by the Paper & Packaging – How Life Unfolds™ campaign from the Paper and Packaging Board (P+PB), showcases how these materials power creativity and enable innovation as part of the South by Southwest 2017 (SXSW ’17) festival’s annual trade show in Austin, Texas, March 12-15.

“About a year and a half ago, P+PB launched a national promotional campaign to slow the decline in paper usage and grow the demand for paper-based packaging. We are now able to report that attitudes about our industry’s products are changing for the better, and that people still value the role of these materials to activate their ideas,” P+PB President, Mary Anne Hansan. Said P+PB senior vice president of marketing, partnerships, and innovations, Kevin Burkum, “We are thrilled to exhibit at SXSW to show surprising uses of paper and packaging materials. Our featured exhibits go far beyond the traditional printed page or four-cornered box.”

The SXSW ’17 trade show highlights the convergence of industry, tech and music. As an exhibitor, P+PB will feature unique paper-based products demonstrating the modern relevance and fundamental necessity of creating and innovating with paper.

“As a perfect complement to our Paper & Packaging – How Life Unfolds™ campaign, SXSW presents a valuable opportunity to unite the paper and packaging world with relevant influencers and disruptors,” said Jacqui Barrineau, P+PB director of social media and engagement. “SXSW is a platform to collaborate and exchange transformative ideas. We are thrilled to be a part of this experience and further our mission of demonstrating the vital role that paper and packaging play in our lives and in the future.”

P+PB hosts the interactive Powered by Paper innovation gallery at booth #819 on the trade show floor at SXSW ’17. For more information on the Paper & Packaging – How Life Unfolds™ campaign, visit http://www.howlifeunfolds.com.

The Paper & Packaging – How Life Unfolds™ campaign is an industry-funded effort from more than 50 U.S. manufacturers and importers of paper and paper-based packaging. The campaign highlights the important role paper and packaging play in our lives, helping us accomplish our goals at home, at school and in the workplace. http://www.howlifeunfolds.com

Contacts:

Jake Messier

774-368-0094

jake(at)mungocreativegroup(dot)com

Joan Sahlgren

703-935-5386

sahlgren(at)paperandpackaging(dot)org